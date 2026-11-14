Goodyear is busy right now, with big names growing their teams and looking for hands-on leaders. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 per year (plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per listing)

Lead a team in Amazon’s operations network, keeping safety, quality, and on-time delivery on track. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years managing people, can work flexible shifts, and are comfortable working in both English and another language.

Employer: Vantage

Location: Onsite in Phoenix, AZ (listed under Goodyear area)

(listed under Goodyear area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000 base + bonus (range based on Colorado market; may vary by location)

Senior leadership role owning project controls for large data center builds across North America. You’ll build and lead a team, drive scheduling, cost, risk, and reporting, and work closely with construction and finance; ideal for someone with 8–12+ years in project controls and global construction experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.