Goodyear has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors or keeping spaces clean and running smoothly.

Employer: AMCO Pool Service

AMCO Pool Service Location: Goodyear, AZ (West Valley route)

(West Valley route) Type: Full-time (1099)

Pay: $950–$1,000 per week minimum

Work 4 days a week (Tues–Fri) and enjoy 3-day weekends. Must have your own pickup truck and be good with outdoor work. Includes signing bonus, monthly gas allowance, paid time off, and extra income for filter cleans and small repairs.

Employer: Best Western

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Help keep guest rooms and common areas clean and welcoming. Good fit if you have hotel or custodial experience and like staying active on your feet. Offers a flexible schedule and in-person work with a steady flow of tasks.

Employer: Dominium

Location: Estrella Springs at Canyon Trails, Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Take care of a 396-unit apartment community, handling repairs, work orders, and preventive maintenance. Great if you have 1–2 years of maintenance experience and basic skills in electrical, plumbing, painting, plus optional HVAC/EPA/CPO. Comes with a full benefits package, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and growth opportunities.

Employer: Arcis Golf – Palm Valley Golf Club

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help keep the golf course in top shape by mowing, trimming, caring for turf, and running course equipment. Good for someone who enjoys outdoor work and has strong attention to detail. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, golf perks, and flexible schedules (eligibility may vary).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum is everything when you’re job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.