Goodyear is busy with new warehouses, data centers, and logistics hubs, which means more safety and security jobs are popping up. Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and property safe.

Employer: HelloFresh (Factor brand)

HelloFresh (Factor brand) Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm )

(Wed–Sat, ) Salary: Competitive (plus 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and big HelloFresh discounts)

Lead safety at a busy food distribution center, working closely with the Safety & Loss Prevention Manager. You’ll drive OSHA compliance, run trainings, investigate incidents, and shape a strong safety culture on the production floor.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Unarmed role protecting a data center, with a mix of foot and vehicle patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and incident reporting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of physical security experience and want steady hours with benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time (Overnight/Graveyard shift)

Pay: $30.00/hour

Work in an Investigative Security Operations Center for a high-profile client, handling incident recognition, intelligence analysis, emergency response, and global employee calls for help. Great for detail-oriented night owls with security, military, or related experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00/hour

Lead the ISOC team, set procedures, run trainings, and oversee response to alarms and incidents. This is a step up if you have supervisory experience plus time in a security operations or alarm/communications center and want leadership responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.