🍽️ Goodyear AZ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Goodyear’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role in a busy Panda kitchen, cooking to company recipes and helping guide the kitchen team. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths into management.

Employer: High Tide Seafood Bar and Grill

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary plus bonus plan (exact amount not listed)

Lead a scratch kitchen with a strong wine and cocktail program and help shape guest experience and service standards. Role offers bonus potential, benefits, free shift meals, meal discounts, and moderate hours (about 40–50 hrs/week).

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Abrazo West Campus, Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: $16.50–$20.00 per hour

Hospital cook role preparing meals to set recipes and safety standards, with a focus on quality and patient care. Offers benefits for part-time and full-time staff, plus medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and other voluntary benefits for full-time.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Morning role greeting guests, keeping the breakfast/concierge area clean, and helping with local info and simple requests. Good fit if you like early shifts, guest interaction, and hotel perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Goodyear.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.