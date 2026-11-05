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🍽️ Goodyear AZ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Goodyear’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Cook
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role in a busy Panda kitchen, cooking to company recipes and helping guide the kitchen team. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths into management.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: High Tide Seafood Bar and Grill
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary plus bonus plan (exact amount not listed)
Lead a scratch kitchen with a strong wine and cocktail program and help shape guest experience and service standards. Role offers bonus potential, benefits, free shift meals, meal discounts, and moderate hours (about 40–50 hrs/week).
Cook (Full Time and Part Time) – Abrazo West Campus
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare
- Location: Abrazo West Campus, Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Salary: $16.50–$20.00 per hour
Hospital cook role preparing meals to set recipes and safety standards, with a focus on quality and patient care. Offers benefits for part-time and full-time staff, plus medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and other voluntary benefits for full-time.
Breakfast Attendant – Home2 Suites Goodyear
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Morning role greeting guests, keeping the breakfast/concierge area clean, and helping with local info and simple requests. Good fit if you like early shifts, guest interaction, and hotel perks.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Goodyear.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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