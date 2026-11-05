🚌 Goodyear, AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Goodyear’s moving fast right now—especially in transportation. If you like being on the road or around aircraft, there are a few solid options hiring locally.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29/hr, $1,500+ per week (~$78K+ per year) , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Monday–Friday, early mornings, home every other night and by end of week

Regional CDL A role hauling no-touch HVAC freight with assigned trucks (no slip seating), 2022+ equipment, and predictable routes across AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM, and TX. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement options, and paid holidays.

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Employer: Not listed in posting

Hands-on role working on aircraft airframe, mechanical, and electrical systems. You’ll do inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting using drawings, schematics, and precision tools. Includes health insurance and paid time off for steady, skilled work in aviation.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.10/hour

Drive a company vehicle to pick up and deliver packages while providing friendly customer service. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and have a valid driver’s license. FedEx offers eligible employees health, vision, dental, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—transportation roles fill fast. Save the links, tweak your resume, and send in a few applications this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.