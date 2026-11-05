🚚 Goodyear, AZ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Goodyear’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring people who know how to keep materials moving. If you’ve got shipping, receiving, or inventory skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Clopay Corporation

Clopay Corporation Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shipping/receiving team at a major garage door manufacturer with a big footprint in Goodyear. You’ll focus on safety, line efficiency, quality, and training while driving continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Spartech

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive salary, incentive, and benefits, most starting Day 1)

Oversee shipping, receiving, and inventory at a plant whose products go into aerospace and everyday packaging. This role mixes hands-on warehouse work with supervising a team, using ERP systems, and helping with production planning.

Employer: Gorbel Inc

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role loading/unloading trucks, moving long steel beams with forklifts and cranes, and building custom skids and packaging. Good fit if you like physical work, problem solving, and keeping shipments accurate and on time.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.