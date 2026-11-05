👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Now Hiring in Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and logistics. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large commercial and mixed-use electrical projects from planning to closeout. You’ll manage a team of about 10, own schedule, budget, and customer relationships, and drive division profitability. 5+ years of electrical construction project management and strong scheduling/contract skills are key.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Support senior project managers on electrical construction jobs and act as the link between field and office. Good fit if you have 2–3 years as a Project Engineer and want to grow into full PM responsibility while learning financial forecasting, scheduling, and subcontractor coordination.

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: Goodyear, AZ, USA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume logistics operation with full P&L, customer, and people leadership responsibility across one or more sites. This role suits someone with 10+ years in logistics/3PL or transportation, strong multi-site leadership, and experience driving revenue, quality, and continuous improvement. Offers a 401(k) with match, multiple health plans, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.