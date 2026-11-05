undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Goodyear, AZ Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Goodyear’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big brands adding staff as the holidays and snowbird season roll in. Here are several solid customer-facing roles if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.
Lead Clerk
Employer: WinCo Foods
Location: Goodyear, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the front lines at a busy grocery store while still doing hands-on work as a clerk, cashier, and stocker. You’ll guide teammates, handle customer issues, and help keep the store running smoothly in a 24/7 environment.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)
Location: Goodyear, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Step into a key leadership role where you help run the store, coach a small team, and drive sales goals. This one comes with a 30% shoe discount, education assistance up to $7,500/year, relaxed dress code, and growth paths across 850+ locations.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same.)
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Goodyear, AZ
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face helping shoppers pick the right tech, from TVs to laptops. You’ll get employee discounts, ongoing training, and benefits options focused on your financial, physical, and mental well-being.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.