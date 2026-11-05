🚧 Several Construction & Electrical Jobs Hiring Now in Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear’s construction scene is busy, and electrical work is in high demand. If you’ve got trade skills and like being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, high-end multi-family electrical projects $1M+ in scope while helping manage safety, manpower, scheduling, and budgets. This role is hands-on in the field (70%+ physical work) and comes with 100% employer-paid medical & dental, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Copper Canyon Electric Inc

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in offices, retail, warehouses, and industrial buildings. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years commercial experience, know the NEC, can read blueprints, and want steady field work with troubleshooting and some mentoring of apprentices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.