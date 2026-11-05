🏗️ Multiple Project Engineer Roles in Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear’s construction scene is busy, and electrical projects are a big part of it. If you’ve got project engineering experience, Helix Electric has solid roles where you can grow fast.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex electrical projects while backing up the senior project management team. You’ll help plan, execute, and close projects on time and on budget, mentor others, work closely with superintendents and subcontractors, and support financial forecasting and invoicing. 3+ years electrical construction project engineer experience and a BSEE or Construction Management degree are strongly preferred.

Employer: Helix Electric

Helix Electric Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the project manager as the go-between for the field and office on heavy commercial/private electrical jobs. You’ll help with scheduling, bids, change orders, contracts, and quality control while keeping projects on scope, on time, and within budget. Requires 3+ years as a project engineer in heavy commercial/private electrical construction; Electrical Engineering or Construction Management degree is strongly preferred.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you think.

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