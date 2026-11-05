💰 Goodyear AZ Finance Jobs: Multiple Payroll & Tax Roles

Goodyear’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for payroll and tax pros. If you like numbers and steady, in-person work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LHH

LHH Location: Goodyear, AZ (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000

Handle complex multi-state and union payroll for a high-volume team. Great fit if you have 5+ years of payroll, strong Excel skills, and want a steady Mon–Fri, 8–5 schedule with room to improve processes.

Employer: LHH

LHH Location: Goodyear, AZ (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000

Support multi-state, union and non-union payroll while handling reconciliations, audits, and employee questions. Good match if you have 3+ years of payroll, love details, and want a clear Monday–Friday routine.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Goodyear, AZ (TurboTax office)

(TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5 )

(min. ~20 hrs/week, mostly ) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (varies by state; exact AZ rate not listed)

Year-round tax prep and advice role where you help clients face-to-face and virtually, plus grow a local TurboTax client base. Ideal if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney or seasoned tax pro with a PTIN who enjoys community outreach and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Goodyear, AZ (TurboTax office)

(TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week, mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5 )

(min. ~20 hrs/week, mostly ) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (varies by state; exact AZ rate not listed)

Very similar to the Tax Office role: you’ll be a TurboTax Local Service Expert, doing full-service tax returns, giving planning advice, and acting as a community ambassador for TurboTax. Great if you like mixing tax work with local events, workshops, and content creation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.