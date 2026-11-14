Healthcare hiring is steady in Goodlettsville, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Goodlettsville, TN (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism, helping them build communication and daily living skills. This role stands out for weekly pay, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, mileage reimbursement, and flexible schedules (morning, afternoon, evening) with strong BCBA support.

Employer: Results Physiotherapy with Ascension – Saint Thomas (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: 322 Long Hollow Pike Ste 104, Goodlettsville, TN

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $78,000–$90,000+ per year (based on experience)

Outpatient ortho PT role with options for full-time, part-time, or PRN, plus sign-on bonus (up to $15,000 for full-time), clinical bonus potential, student loan repayment help, strong mentorship, and big CEU support. Great fit if you want a career-growth path and a busy, varied caseload.

Employer: Mid-State Oral Surgery

Location: Goodlettsville, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 per hour

Daytime RN role in a fast-paced oral surgery office, Monday–Friday 8 AM–5 PM with some days ending early. Offers competitive pay, paid health insurance, options for dental/vision, 401(k) match, vacation time, and biweekly bonuses, plus hands-on work with IV sedation and recovery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.