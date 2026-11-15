Gonzales retail is busy right now—stores are hiring leaders and front-line customer service staff. Good mix of growth paths if you like helping people and working face-to-face.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: Gonzales, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; plus quarterly incentive pay (no exact range listed)

Help customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions in an office setting. Good fit if you’re organized, like sales and customer service, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help).

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Gonzales, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (no exact range listed)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, leading the team, and keeping customers happy in a busy value-retail store. Comes with health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Gonzales, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience; at or above local minimum wage

Lead a small team, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp for families shopping for shoes. Perks include 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible full-time staff, education assistance up to $7,500/year, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.