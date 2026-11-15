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🛒 Gonzales, LA Retail Jobs – Multiple Store & Customer Service Roles
Gonzales retail is busy right now—stores are hiring leaders and front-line customer service staff. Good mix of growth paths if you like helping people and working face-to-face.
Customer Service Representative (Loan Consultant I)
- Employer: Lendmark Financial Services
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; plus quarterly incentive pay (no exact range listed)
Help customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions in an office setting. Good fit if you’re organized, like sales and customer service, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help).
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (no exact range listed)
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, leading the team, and keeping customers happy in a busy value-retail store. Comes with health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and clear paths to move up.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay based on experience; at or above local minimum wage
Lead a small team, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp for families shopping for shoes. Perks include 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible full-time staff, education assistance up to $7,500/year, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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