Gonzales retail is busy right now – from Walmart leadership roles to flexible part-time work, there’s a nice mix of options if you like helping customers.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 308 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA

308 N Airline Hwy, Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

Type: Full-time Lead the fashion side of the store: coach a team, drive sales, and keep apparel looking sharp. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits, paid education through Live Better U, and room to grow into bigger leadership.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 308 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA

308 N Airline Hwy, Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

Type: Full-time Oversee the overnight/stocking side of the store, from freight flow to shelf presentation. Good fit if you like leading teams, watching the numbers, and keeping operations running smoothly, with strong benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Lids

Location: Gonzales, LA

Gonzales, LA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Seasonal, part-time Help fans find the perfect hat and team gear during the busy season. You’ll get retail experience, employee discounts, and training in a fun, sports-focused shop.

Employer: Malco Theatres, Inc.

Location: Bayou Plaza Shopping Center, 1406 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737

Bayou Plaza Shopping Center, 1406 N Airline Hwy, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time Work at the movies as a box office cashier, concession attendant, or usher. Great for a first job or side gig if you like people, fast-paced shifts, and a fun theatre setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.