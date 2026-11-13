Gonzales has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, fixing things, and being out in the field.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Mailbox Revival

Mailbox Revival Location: Gonzales & Baton Rouge, LA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12 – $18 per hour , 5–25 hours/week , flexible

, , flexible Why it’s worth a look: Light construction/painting work restoring residential mailboxes—prep, sand, paint, repair, and replace posts. Great entry role if you’re reliable, like working outside, and want a path that can grow into commission-based sales.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Gonzales, LA (hybrid – field + rental depot + some remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.80 – $35.15 per hour, DOE

Why it’s worth a look: Industrial field role maintaining and repairing rental equipment in the field and at customer sites. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years as an industrial field service mechanic and electromechanical training. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, life & disability insurance, retirement plan, and flexible benefits, plus strong training and growth focus.

Employer: Gipson's Tire & Auto (Left Lane Auto)

Location: Gonzales, LA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Competitive pay plan (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay plan (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-to-mid level shop role doing tire installs, rotations, oil changes, fluid services, belts/hoses, batteries, and general repairs. Good if you want to build a long-term auto career with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a fast-paced, family-style shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.