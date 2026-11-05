💰 Gonzales, LA Accounting Jobs: Multiple College Finance Roles

Gonzales is busy on the education side right now, with local colleges hiring for hands-on accounting and billing roles. If you like numbers and helping students, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grambling State University (serving River Parishes Community College)

Grambling State University (serving River Parishes Community College) Location: Gonzales, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, unclassified

Work in the Bursar’s Office handling student billing, waivers, third-party contracts, and refunds. Good fit if you have an associate degree or 3+ years with accounting/financial systems and enjoy solving account issues and helping students and parents.

Employer: Nunez Community College (serving River Parishes Community College)

Nunez Community College (serving River Parishes Community College) Location: Gonzales, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, unclassified

Very similar role in the Bursar’s Office, focused on student accounts receivable, dual enrollment billing, and exemptions/waivers. Requires an associate degree or equivalent experience, and is great if you like detailed account work and cross-team coordination.

Employer: River Parishes Community College

Location: Gonzales, LA

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 annually

Type: Full-time, unclassified

Full-time, unclassified Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 12/06/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Front-line role in the Bursar’s Office handling cashiering, student payments, daily balancing, deposits, and collections support. Ideal if you have an associate degree plus 3 years in accounting/financial systems, like customer service, and want a clear salary range.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.