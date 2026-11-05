undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Gonzales, LA Accounting Jobs: Multiple College Finance Roles
Gonzales is busy on the education side right now, with local colleges hiring for hands-on accounting and billing roles. If you like numbers and helping students, these are worth a look.
Student Accounts & Billing Specialist – Grambling State University
- Employer: Grambling State University (serving River Parishes Community College)
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, unclassified
Work in the Bursar’s Office handling student billing, waivers, third-party contracts, and refunds. Good fit if you have an associate degree or 3+ years with accounting/financial systems and enjoy solving account issues and helping students and parents.
Student Accounts & Billing Specialist – Nunez Community College
- Employer: Nunez Community College (serving River Parishes Community College)
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, unclassified
Very similar role in the Bursar’s Office, focused on student accounts receivable, dual enrollment billing, and exemptions/waivers. Requires an associate degree or equivalent experience, and is great if you like detailed account work and cross-team coordination.
Cashier & Accounts Receivable Coordinator – River Parishes Community College
- Employer: River Parishes Community College
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 annually
- Type: Full-time, unclassified
- Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 12/06/2026, 11:59 PM Central
Front-line role in the Bursar’s Office handling cashiering, student payments, daily balancing, deposits, and collections support. Ideal if you have an associate degree plus 3 years in accounting/financial systems, like customer service, and want a clear salary range.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.