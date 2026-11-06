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Gonzales
📅 No school in Gonzales Unified on Veterans Day 2026
8 days ago
📅 No School on Veterans Day – Gonzales Unified
All schools in Gonzales Unified School District will be closed on Veterans Day, Wednesday, 11/11/2026.
This means no classes for students district-wide on that day.
If you have children in La Gloria Elementary, Fairview Middle School, Gonzales High School, or Gonzales Adult School, be sure to:
- Arrange child care or supervision for 11/11/2026
- Adjust your work and transportation plans as needed
School will resume on the normal schedule the following school day.
More Info: Veterans Day - No School | Gonzales Unified School...
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