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Rickie Fowler enters a critical phase of his career as he prepares for sinus surgery following a two-year battle with a serious infection. Doug Bell reported in August that the procedure will take place after the 2026 season concludes. This medical timeline arrives just as the golf star looks toward the 2027 PGA Tour season. Fowler has not secured a victory since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, marking more than three years without a win. Despite this drought, he remains one of the most recognizable figures on tour and continues to expand his influence off the course through significant charitable work.

The Friends of Golf organization recently recognized Fowler and Kay Cockerill for their contributions at the 46th annual charity tournament. The event occurred on Oct. 19 at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Fowler and his wife, Allison, attended the evening, which featured dinner, silent and live auctions, and interviews with the honorees. Funds raised during the auctions support scholarships, team assistance, and equipment for junior golfers. According to a report, the couple’s efforts highlight a commitment to giving back that spans both the professional and local levels.

In 2011, Fowler established the Rickie Fowler Foundation to help young people without money access golf. The organization continues to operate with a focus on inclusivity. At Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Fowlers joined the PGA Tour and Truist for a Mother’s Day event during May’s Truist Championship week. The couple spent time with local families, where Fowler worked with children on their putting skills while Allison engaged with their mothers. This outreach extends to Fowler’s hometown of Murrieta, California, where he purchased the Murrieta Valley Golf Range in 2023. He first visited that facility at age three with his grandfather and spent years practicing there before turning professional.

The Foundation’s Impact and Future

The recognition from Friends of Golf connects directly to Fowler’s history as a standout college player. While attending Oklahoma State, he received the Ben Hogan Award in 2008. The nonprofit group honors the top male college golfer each year with the Ben Hogan Trophy Award, linking Fowler’s past achievements to his current philanthropic efforts. The 46th annual event served as a platform to showcase how his foundation helps bridge the gap for aspiring juniors. Yahoo Sports highlighted that these honorees impacted both on and off the course, noting Fowler’s legacy extends beyond his six PGA Tour victories.

Allison Fowler plays an active role in these initiatives, often leading the community engagement aspects of the events. They appeared together at the Truist Championship in May. The couple’s work in Charlotte and their ongoing investment in the Murrieta Valley Golf Range show a dedication to nurturing the next generation of players. By purchasing the range where he once practiced, Fowler has ensured that the facility remains a resource for local youth. The investment complements the scholarship work funded by the charity auctions.

Looking Ahead to 2027

With the 2026 season ending and surgery scheduled, the focus shifts to recovery and preparation for the following year. Fowler’s ability to return to form will depend on how well he manages the sinus infection that has plagued him for more than two years. The medical intervention aims to clear the obstruction that has likely affected his performance and health.

The upcoming 2027 PGA Tour season will test whether Fowler can reclaim the winning form he displayed in previous years. His six career victories include the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, his most recent title.