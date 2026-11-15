Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

Beyond merely chasing trophies, Lucas Herbert is leveraging his comeback to Australian golf for a far more significant purpose. By featuring small business names on his gear throughout his domestic summer tour, the ex-LIV Golf competitor provides struggling local enterprises a vital showcase. As he kicks off this week’s Ford NSW Open, Herbert has donated the ad space on his shirts and hats, inviting Australian firms battling tough economic times to appear there.

This gesture carries a heavy personal weight behind the scenes. GolfMagic reports that Herbert said his choice stemmed from observing hardships among small business owners, notably the heartbreaking death of a close friend earlier this year. On Friday, golfer Tom Hobbs spoke to Flushing It’s about the harsh reality facing his community. “Just seeing local business getting destroyed over here makes me sad,” Herbert said. He detailed the tragic toll of economic pressure on one individual he knew well. “One of my good friends took his own life in January because he was a small business owner and couldn’t take the pressures of working 60 hours a week to keep the lights on any longer.” Herbert felt a clear need to act. “I thought it would be better than coming home wearing blank hats and clothes.”

A Wave of Support for Local Owners

The response to Herbert’s social media appeal has been overwhelming. Instead of the roughly 50 replies he first anticipated, the initiative has drawn more than 1,000 messages and interest expressions from owners craving exposure. Among those to benefit is the Khartoum Hotel in nearby Kitchener. During the opening round, co-owner Michael Heathwood got the chance to watch his enterprise proudly featured on Herbert’s hat. Heathwood noted that all three owners, who were avid golfers, were thrilled by Herbert’s personal engagement and generosity, describing the opportunity as a significant boost for the struggling Hunter Valley business. “We are struggling, like every other small business in the region, and we’ve got three owners who are mad golfers,” Heathwood told Golf NSW.

Across Australia, Herbert’s move resonates with businesses feeling the strain of the present economic climate. The former LIV star recognized that his visibility could provide a lifeline to those who could not afford traditional advertising. By wearing these names, he turns every round he plays into a billboard for local commerce. Wearing these names allows him to support the community while maintaining his focus on the game. The initiative encourages athletes to use their platform for active, visible support instead of simple charity checks, putting a face on the struggle.

Context From a Turbulent Golf Era

The timing of this generosity coincides with a period of significant change for the professional game. Regarding the uncertainty around LIV Golf that previously wore him down, Herbert once acknowledged needing something “steady and consistent and reliable,” per GolfMagic reporting. The collapse of the breakaway league has forced many players to re-evaluate their careers and their roles within the sport. While some, like Anthony Kim, have reflected on how the league aided their personal recovery, Herbert has chosen to pivot his influence toward local economic aid. Kim stated that LIV allowed him to maintain his sobriety while reigniting his passion for competitive golf. “One was that part of my rehab process was to be outside. It gave me a great opportunity to work on my sobriety while getting to do something that I was once good at,” he said. “For that I will always be grateful because sobriety, my family and God are the most important things in my life.”

Unlike some peers who are still navigating their return to traditional tours, Herbert has found a clear path to give back immediately. His actions show that the end of the LIV experiment does not mean the end of a player’s ability to make an impact. The 1,000 plus inquiries for sponsor space prove that there is a massive demand for this kind of connection. Business owners want more than a logo on a shirt; they seek a story that resonates. Herbert’s story of loss and resilience provides that narrative, giving the Khartoum Hotel and others a chance to be seen by thousands of fans.