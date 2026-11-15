Bryson DeChambeau hits from the 10th fairway during the second day of LIV Golf Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Bryson DeChambeau is turning his focus from the fairway to the foundation of his hometown. The two-time U.S. Open champion announced a massive new project on Friday, November 13, that will transform the historic McFarlane Ranch into a dual-purpose hub for golf and residential living. The massive new project covers roughly 200 acres on the northeastern edge of Fresno, California. The city is anticipated to grant final approval for the plan within 18 months, according to reports. A contract signed in 2022, which was widely reported at about $125 million, is the source of this financial backing. That capital allows him to reshape his local community without waiting for outside investors.

Most golf stars chase fame in major hubs like Los Angeles or Miami. Before turning professional, he attended Clovis East High School and grew up in Clovis. The plan pairs the new 18-hole golf course directly with homes for people to buy. Rather than a quick profit flip, it creates a long-term legacy. DeChambeau holds five LIV Golf titles alongside nine PGA Tour victories in his career. He also holds two major championships. Now he is directing that same focus toward building a neighborhood. While studying physics at Southern Methodist University, he won the 2015 NCAA individual title. A course and a district are now being designed using that same drive for precision.

The Financial Blueprint

The project is called The Orchard Golf Club. A portion of the 33-year-old’s LIV Golf earnings is being invested into the Clovis project, as he stated in 2025. Roughly 120,000 people make up the population of the city of Clovis. His scientific approach to the game was shaped by the physics background he later acquired while studying at Southern Methodist University. Only a few players have secured both the U.S. Amateur and the NCAA individual title within one year, a feat he achieved in 2015. During the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York, he won his first major title after turning pro in 2016. In 2024, Pinehurst in North Carolina was the site of his second major victory. Rory McIlroy lost by one stroke at that location after a greenside bunker up-and-down secured victory on the final hole.

Golf fans frequently discuss him due to the distinctive nature of his single-length irons and his capacity for massive clubhead speed increases. The fame he gained from his competitive career is equal to the popularity of his content creation. While other players focus on social media clips, he is building something you can walk on. The Head Professional at Sugarloaf Golf Club, Oscar Parks, noted that the group did not have a ton of lists or demands during their time together. “They were very professional and they didn’t waste a lot of time,” Parks explained in an interview, according to Yahoo Sports.

Legacy Over Liquidity

This move signals a shift in how modern athletes view their post-career impact. Instead of seeking high-profile real estate in global capitals, DeChambeau is doubling down on the community that raised him. The combination of a championship-caliber golf course with residential lots creates a self-sustaining ecosystem. It leverages his personal brand to drive local economic growth. The 18-month timeline for city approval suggests a streamlined process, likely due to the clear financial backing and the professional nature of the proposal. This contrasts with the often contentious nature of large-scale developments in California. The project does not rely on speculative market trends but on the tangible asset of a golf course paired with permanent housing.

The physics background DeChambeau brings to course design could result in unique architectural features. His focus on precision and data-driven decision making applies to land planning just as it does to swing mechanics. The 200-acre footprint offers enough space for a challenging layout while maintaining room for a substantial housing community. This approach ensures the project remains relevant for decades. The investment of $125 million in contract value provides the necessary cushion to weather economic fluctuations. It demonstrates a commitment to the region that goes beyond a simple endorsement deal. The project stands as a physical manifestation of his career philosophy: calculated risks for maximum reward.

What Comes Next

The immediate future for this development rests on the city council’s timeline. Within 18 months, DeChambeau anticipates that the city will grant approval for the plan. Once approved, construction on the course and the first phase of homes can begin. The integration of the golf course with the residential community aims to create a cohesive lifestyle destination. This project marks a new chapter for DeChambeau, moving from the spotlight of competition to the quiet work of community building. The Orchard Golf Club will serve as the centerpiece for this new era in Clovis. The next step involves finalizing the architectural details and breaking ground on the initial infrastructure.