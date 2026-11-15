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The PGA Tour has moved the final round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions to an earlier start time. A statement released on Saturday confirmed that players will tee off between 7:00 a.m. and 9:01 a.m. CT. This change addresses the threat of inclement weather hitting the Austin region on Sunday. GolfMagic reported that the Tour confirmed the new schedule to avoid heavy storms expected during the day.

Groups of three will tee off from both the 1st and 10th tees. A challenging weather forecast for the area accompanies the decision. Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to affect the region. According to the latest forecast from GolfMagic, Omni Barton Creek in Austin faces a 99% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will reach a high of around 63°F (17°C) as storms move through the early morning hours.

Weather Forces Schedule Change

The PGA Tour released a specific statement regarding the weather impact. The statement read: “Due to forecasted inclement weather, final round starting times at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions will be approximately 7:00 – 9:01 a.m. CT off Nos. 1 and 10 tees in groups of three.” This shift aims to get as much golf played before the worst conditions arrive. Throughout Sunday’s action, the weather is likely to be a significant talking point.

Trace Crowe currently leads the tournament. Miles Russell sits in a seven-way tie for ninth place. Russell, who turned 18 on November 1, shot a 68 in the second round. Last week in Mexico, Brown secured his initial Tour title at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Contenders Battle for the Title

Contenders heading into the final round are plentiful. Near the top of the standings, the competitors include Sami Valimaki, Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, and Ben Kohles. Austin Smotherman is another significant contender to observe as he pursues an extraordinary third straight win. Smotherman arrives in impressive form. The leaderboard remains tightly packed as players look to secure a win.

A mistake that could cost five high-profile players their status for next season occurred when they missed the cut at the Austin Championship. At the Fazio Canyons course, the cut line was set at 4 under par. On Friday, a simple par on his final hole was required for Thompson to survive. He made a bogey after knocking his approach shot into the water. His card was placed in jeopardy and his weekend was lost due to that single swing.

Stakes Remain High for Card Holders

In Austin on Saturday, the contest for 2027 PGA Tour cards descended into ugliness. Anyone seeking to secure a card faced enormous stakes according to reports. While the champion receives a check for $1.08 million, the actual reward is remaining within the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings. He recorded no bogeys during his clean second round, though he managed to make only two birdies. That was not enough to reach the cut line.

Although Moore secured a third-place finish in Bermuda, the momentum from that strong performance has vanished. Kirk viewed Austin as an excellent location to re-enter the top 100. He is now heading in the wrong direction after posting two consecutive rounds over par. These players cracked under the intense pressure during the FedEx Cup Fall.

The final round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions begins on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m.