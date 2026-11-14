USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many golfers spend hours perfecting their full swing only to lose shots around the green due to outdated advice. A fresh analysis from MyGolfSpy breaks down seven specific myths that keep handicaps high. The report, updated for 2026, targets fundamental errors in bunker play, chipping, and wedge selection that plague amateurs from 35 to 65. These aren’t just minor tweaks; they are fundamental misconceptions that turn distance and spin into guesswork for players trying to lower their scores.

The instruction industry has long passed down rules that don’t match how the game is actually played on tour. MyGolfSpy points out that players often exaggerate these techniques, leading to poor contact and low spin rates. The data suggests that sticking to rigid rules without understanding the physics of the clubface leads to costly mistakes. Golfers need to stop believing that one stance or one grip works for every lie around the green.

The Bunker Stance Trap

The first major myth involves the bunker setup. Many amateurs are told to “Open your stance in the bunker and swing along your feet.” MyGolfSpy notes that while an open stance is valid, exaggerating it causes the handle to drift ahead of the clubhead. This de-lofts the club, sending the ball out low with little spin. Tour players often use a more square setup to let the bounce work properly. If a player keeps the stance too open, the ball comes out uncontrollable. Aim more square to allow the clubhead to release toward the target. For long bunker shots, the advice to square a 60-degree wedge to make it go farther is also flawed. MyGolfSpy states, “For long bunker shots, square a 60-degree wedge to make it go farther.” This is a trap because a 52 or 54-degree wedge with an open face actually beats a squared 60-degree wedge for distance and control.

Plugged Lies and Wrist Locks

When the ball sits deep in the sand, the instinct to “Plugged lie? Close the face and chop it out” is dangerous. A plugged lie with a closed face launches the ball hot and uncontrollable. The report warns that this technique fails because the club cannot slide under the ball effectively. Another persistent myth claims players “Don’t use your wrists in the short game.” MyGolfSpy explains that the myth exists because many players have overactive wrists, but locking them up creates problems. The source explicitly states, “Locking your wrists in the short game turns distance and spin into guesswork.” A gentle hinge on the way back and a soft release through are far better for consistency. Trying to hit the ball with a stiff wrist removes the necessary feel for the shot.

Thick Rough and Chip Weight

Thick rough often leads golfers to believe they should “In thick rough, play it back and hit down hard.” MyGolfSpy advises against this aggressive approach. Playing the ball back and hitting down hard in deep grass often results in the club getting stuck or the ball popping up unpredictably. The correct method involves feeling a gentle hinge and a soft release to slide the club under the ball. Finally, the advice to “Chip better by putting all your weight forward and playing it off the back foot” is another common error. Steepening the angle of attack occurs when weight shifts to the lead side and the ball moves back. This leads to thin shots or heavy contact that kills momentum. According to the data, a 60/40 weight split yields softer, more controlled chips compared to loading all weight forward. MyGolfSpy concludes that these adjustments are essential for any golfer looking to stop losing strokes unnecessarily.