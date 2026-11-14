Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau is putting his money where his heart is. The two-time U.S. Open champion unveiled plans on Friday for a massive development that combines an 18-hole golf course with a new residential community in Clovis, California. According to Billionaires.Africa, the project is called The Orchard Golf Club. A 200-acre property known as the historic McFarlane Ranch, situated on Fresno’s northeastern edge within California’s Central Valley, will host the project.

The plan pairs the golf course directly with new homes for sale. DeChambeau expects the city to grant final approval within 18 months. This development follows comments the 33-year-old made in 2025, where he stated he was investing a large portion of his LIV Golf earnings into the Clovis project. Those earnings stem from a contract signed in 2022 that was widely reported at about $125 million. The city of Clovis has a population of roughly 120,000 people.

From Physics to Professional Dominance

DeChambeau’s path to this moment began in Modesto, California, before he grew up in Clovis and attended Clovis East High School. He later studied physics at Southern Methodist University, a background that shaped his scientific approach to the game. Only a few players have secured both the U.S. Amateur and the NCAA individual title within one year, a feat he achieved in 2015. After turning pro in 2016, he secured his first major victory during the 2020 U.S. Open held at Winged Foot in New York.

His second major victory came in 2024 at Pinehurst in North Carolina. On the final hole, a greenside bunker up-and-down secured victory by one stroke over Rory McIlroy at that location. Golf fans discuss him frequently because his single-length irons and capacity for massive clubhead speed increases are so distinctive. With a YouTube channel attracting millions of viewers, he has established one of the largest online followings in the sport. According to HITC, DeChambeau holds five LIV Golf titles and has secured nine victories on the PGA Tour.

Content Creation and Personal Style

The popularity of his digital presence has become a huge part of his career. HITC observed that DeChambeau fully leverages YouTube golf opportunities, while thousands of young fans start playing the game monthly. His channel currently boasts over three million subscribers, and he is 33 years old. Content creation now defines his fame to the same extent as his competitive career does.

His approach to hosting and travel remains grounded despite his success. During a recent appearance on The Drop Zone Show, Oscar Parks, the Head Professional at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Maine, shared his experience hosting DeChambeau. Parks explained that the group was very professional and did not waste a lot of time. He noted they had no satin sheets or caviar for lunch, describing them as a regular bunch of guys. Parks added that DeChambeau pulled an all-nighter to get there but was still stoked to play and eat a burger, showing no signs of fatigue or complaint.

Future Tour Decisions Loom

This new real estate venture arrives as DeChambeau weighs his next competitive steps. Since LIV Golf has collapsed, reports suggest the 33-year-old must decide whether to join the DP World Tour. Europe’s main circuit is now an option he must consider. DeChambeau announced the project on Nov. 13, setting a clear timeline for the development of The Orchard Golf Club.