Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau is bringing a major development project to his hometown of Clovis, California. The two-time U.S. Open champion has partnered with Cook Land Company to build The Orchard Golf Club. This master-planned community combines an 18-hole golf course with residential homes and a farmers market. DeChambeau acquired the historic McFarlane Ranch property directly across from his alma mater, Clovis East High School.

The design philosophy for the course reflects the local farming culture in a unique way. A distinct variety of fruit or nut tree will surround every hole on the layout. DeChambeau and his team will handle the design of both the course and the practice facilities. He called these projects “the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs.” The City of Clovis and Fresno County received the proposal. The plan also includes a clubhouse and “thoughtfully designed homes.” DeChambeau, who captured the California State Junior Championship at age 16, remarked that he perceives a “deep responsibility to give back to the region” that backed his early career.

Community Focus and Regulatory Hurdles

The project goes beyond just golf to include public amenities like an on-site farmers market. The proposal also includes programs designed to provide access for schools and kids in the area. “This is a profound opportunity for my team and I to work with the Cook family to help revitalize the area by investing in a project that uses golf to truly serve the community,” DeChambeau said in a press release. The development has been in the works since 2022, with the two-time major winner focusing on regulatory components for the past few years.

Completion timelines remain unclear due to state bureaucracy. “The development regulations in California are complex but (the city and county have), and will continue to, work hand in hand to bring this important project to the region,” DeChambeau said in a letter to residents of Clovis. The location sits about 10 miles northeast of Fresno in the Central Valley. No definitive timetable exists for when the course or other community components will be finished.

The Vision Behind The Orchard

This initiative marks a significant shift for DeChambeau, who has spent recent years competing on LIV Golf. He returned to Clovis, the town where he grew up. It is a bold move to build a fully procured design brand in his own backyard rather than just consulting on courses elsewhere.