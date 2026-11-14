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Hye-Jin Choi survived a turbulent second round to share the lead at The Annika, joining Carlota Ciganda and Lindy Duncan atop the leaderboard in Belleair, Florida. The South Korean carded a 3-under 67 on Friday, overcoming an opening bogey-bogey start with a dramatic 15-foot eagle putt on the par-five seventh hole. This result sets up a compelling weekend chase for her first LPGA Tour victory in 127 career attempts.

While Choi navigated the wind and shifting conditions, world number one Nelly Korda struggled to find her rhythm. The American posted a bogey-free 69, but the score included 15 straight pars and just one birdie. That round left Korda four shots behind the leaders heading into the weekend at Pelican Golf Club.

Choi’s Resilience and Korda’s Frustration

Choi’s path to the lead required steady recovery after a shaky start. She opened with two bogeys but refused to let the round unravel. On the seventh hole, the turning point arrived when her approach shot bounced around the green and rolled to just under 15 feet for eagle. According to the Associated Press, she then finished with a 3-under 67 to secure her spot in the three-way tie.

Korda’s experience offered a stark contrast. She mentioned the difficulty of the course conditions in her post-round comments. Korda, who had not competed in two months, stated “I had a lot of chances,” She noted that the wind played a major role in how the course played throughout the day. “But you can just tell that from yesterday morning to today afternoon with the wind, that’s what the defense of this golf course is. It’s as fast as Bermuda as I’ve putted on throughout my career,” Korda told ESPN.

Despite the clean card, Korda felt the round was cleaner than she wanted it to be. She needs to make up ground quickly if she hopes to secure that Hall of Fame eligibility. The gap of four shots is significant but not insurmountable over the final two rounds.

Ciganda and Duncan Surge Into Contention

Carlota Ciganda provided the most explosive round of the day. The Solheim Cup star shot a 7-under 63, fueled by birdies on her final four holes. Her momentum was clear as she birdied five of her last six holes.

“I played really well, hitting lots (of) fairways, lots of greens,” Ciganda said, per Field Level Media. She added that her putting speed was exceptional during her closing charge. “And then, yeah, the last four holes I think my putting, the speed was really good.”

Lindy Duncan also remains in the hunt after posting a 66. The American opened her week with a 62 that included a hole-in-one and has maintained a strong position. She is seeking her first tour win and entered the week 74th in points, with projections showing a climb to No. 35. “That’s what I’ve kind of always tried to do.”

Behind the leaders, the Japanese duo of Mao Saigo and Minami Katsu sit two shots back at 10-under. Saigo carded a 65 while Katsu shot a 69. Katsu started the day sharing the lead with Choi before dipping slightly. The competition remains tight with only two rounds remaining.

Looking Ahead to the Final Rounds

Choi believes her experience playing in the marquee group with Korda over the opening two rounds has prepared her for the pressure of the weekend. A runner-up finish in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open at age 17 is among her near misses during five years as an LPGA member. She also finished second in recent events in Shanghai and South Korea during the Asia swing.

Choi remains focused on executing her game plan rather than worrying about the trophy. “I have two rounds left, but I have recently played in a champion group on the tournament before, so I have that experience and I’m going just try my best and concentrate on my game,” Choi said, according to ESPN.

The tournament continues on Saturday at Pelican Golf Club, with the final two rounds scheduled for the weekend. All three leaders will need to manage the wind and the fast putting surfaces to avoid the mistakes that plagued Korda on Friday.