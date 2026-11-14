Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Aaron Wise has finalized his equipment setup for the late 2026 season, swapping in a new driver and wedge configuration. GolfWRX reported on November 14 that he is rolling with a Titleist GTS3 driver set at 10 degrees with a SureFit D1 setting. The shaft choice remains a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X, a staple for players seeking stability off the tee. This specific combination suggests a focus on consistency as the PGA Tour moves through its fall schedule.

Wise keeps his 3-wood from TaylorMade, utilizing a Qi4D model at 15 degrees paired with a heavier Fujikura Ventus Black 8 TX shaft. The hybrid slot features a TaylorMade SIM2 Max at 19 degrees, loaded with a Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 100G shaft. His iron set consists of Titleist T100 models from 4 through PW, all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. The wedges show the most significant change, with a Titleist Vokey Design SM11 52-12F bent to 51 degrees and a 56-08M adjusted to 55.5 degrees, alongside a Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 60-L. All wedges carry True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Short Game and Putter Selection

The putter remains a TaylorMade Corza Ghost, a design that offers a clean look for alignment. GolfWRX confirmed the grip choice across the bag is the Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord, providing a secure hold in varying weather conditions. The ball selection stays with the Titleist Pro V1, a standard for players prioritizing spin control on approach shots. These details were posted on Saturday, November 14, reflecting the current state of Wise’s bag as he prepares for upcoming events.

What the Changes Mean

Wise adjusted his wedge lofts to improve trajectory control around the greens. Bending the 52-degree wedge down to 51 and the 56-degree to 55.5 allows for tighter gapping between the pitching wedge and the sand wedge. The retention of the SIM2 Max hybrid suggests he still values the forgiveness of that club head, even as driver technology evolves. Sticking with the T100 irons shows confidence in the blade-like feel of the set, which demands solid contact but offers superior workability.

The Fujikura Ventus Black shaft in the driver continues to be a top choice for the tour. Its stiffness profile helps manage face rotation, which is critical for maintaining accuracy. Wise’s setup aligns with many competitors who favor a high-launch, low-spin driver ball flight. The use of the Corza Ghost putter provides a counterbalance feel that can smooth out the stroke for players with a slight arc. Every component in this bag serves a specific purpose for a player competing at the highest level.

Upcoming Schedule Context

With the equipment list confirmed, Wise heads into the final stretch of the fall series. The focus now shifts to how these clubs perform under tournament pressure and varying course conditions. GolfWRX noted that more photos of the setup are available for fans to review.