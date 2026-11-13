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Debate over the future of professional golf intensified on Friday, November 13, 2026, as PGA Tour winner Erik van Rooyen defended strict rules regarding players who left for the Saudi-backed LIV circuit. Van Rooyen argued that former Tour members who joined the rival league should not simply return without earning their spots again. The discussion highlights a growing rift in the sport as stakeholders clash over the path forward for competitive play.

According to Golf.com, Van Rooyen believes these players must work their way back through the qualifying process rather than receiving automatic reinstatement. The Tour winner questioned the logic of bypassing standard protocols for those who chose a different path. He stated, “Shouldn’t we just follow the rules?” This stance places him in opposition to the idea of a quick reconciliation between the tours. The comment comes as the PGA Tour continues to navigate the complex landscape of player movement and league integration.

Player Safety and Course Integrity

Nine-time major champion Gary Player, now 91 years old, has joined the fray with urgent demands regarding equipment standards. Player argues that the golf ball must be rolled back to prevent courses from becoming obsolete.

Player told The Golfer’s Journal, “The game is changing against my better wishes.” He pointed to the sheer distance modern professionals achieve as a primary threat. “They [the professionals] can drive at least one par-4 on every golf course they go to. So par is now 67.” He noted that players are hitting drivers and eight-irons into par-5s, rendering traditional course design ineffective. Player warned that the sport has not yet seen its peak in terms of power, predicting that larger athletes will soon emerge. He stated, “Wait until the Michael Jordans and Shaq O’Neals come out and play golf. We haven’t scratched the surface.” Player also highlighted the financial waste occurring globally, estimating that at least a trillion dollars is being spent unnecessarily on course modifications to accommodate longer drives.

The Path Forward for the Game

The conflict between maintaining tradition and embracing technological evolution creates a difficult environment for tour management. While Van Rooyen focuses on the integrity of competition and the rules of entry, Player focuses on the physical limits of the course. Both perspectives suggest that the status quo is unsustainable. The delay in implementing the ball rollback until 2030, confirmed by the R&A and USGA before the 2026 U.S. Open, has frustrated traditionalists. The governing bodies cited a lack of consensus among players, tours, manufacturers, and governing bodies as the reason for the hold.

Van Rooyen’s insistence on following established rules provides a clear framework for how the Tour might handle future re-integrations. It suggests that meritocracy remains the core value of the organization. If players left for financial incentives elsewhere, the expectation to re-qualify ensures that the field remains competitive. Re-qualifying also protects the value of the Tour card for those who stayed and fought through the qualification process. It also sends a message that loyalty and adherence to the governing body’s structure carry weight in the professional hierarchy.

With the NSW Open currently underway in Australia, the focus remains on the players competing this weekend. Former LIV Golf star Herbert is sitting at four-under 67 after the second round, just four shots behind co-leader Eccles. Eccles carded a seven-under 64 to take the lead at the Greg Norman-designed The Vintage. The tournament features a purse of $800,000, adding significant weight to the order of merit race. Herbert remains within striking distance for the weekend, while Eccles looks to add a second Kel Nagle Cup to his record. The final round will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026.