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In Belleair, Florida, the world’s elite have assembled for the 2026 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, marking the peak of the LPGA Tour’s postseason push. This week’s event at Pelican Golf Club features a $3.25 million purse and is the final major hurdle before the season finale. Defending champion Linn Grant leads a stacked field that includes three-time tournament winner Nelly Korda, who is chasing the single victory needed to secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame. The tournament acts as a critical proving ground for players fighting to lock up one of the top-60 spots required for next week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

Nelly Korda returns to the course after a two-month break, looking to add to her impressive record at this venue. She previously won the event in 2021, 2022, and 2024, according to Australian Golf Digest. Another victory this year would instantly grant her Hall of Fame status, a milestone that has kept her in the spotlight all week. The 108-player field includes 13 of the top 25 ranked players in the world, with five of the top 10 competitors in action. Haeran Ryu, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull, and Sei Young Kim are all competing alongside Korda, while World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul opted to sit out the week. Linn Grant, who topped Jennifer Kupcho by three shots last year, remains a formidable threat to repeat as champion.

Prize Money and Stakes

The financial incentives for this week are substantial, with the winner taking home $487,500 from the total purse. Australian Golf Digest detailed the payout structure, showing the second-place finisher will receive $306,558 and third place will earn $222,386. The money trail drops significantly after the top tier, with the 10th-place finisher earning $67,975 and the 20th-place player collecting $38,602. Even players finishing as low as 54th will take home $10,407, ensuring deep value for the entire field.

The season finale offers a total purse of $11 million, with the winner alone receiving $4 million. Only the top 60 players on the Race to the CME Globe standings after this week’s event will qualify for that lucrative finale. The pressure is immense for those on the bubble, as missing the cut here could mean the end of their season. The field includes past champions like Lilia Vu, who won in 2023, and Sei Young Kim, the 2020 winner, adding historical weight to the competition.

Course Conditions and Field Dynamics

Pelican Golf Club in Belleair provides a challenging test for the world’s best players under the Florida sun. The venue has hosted this event multiple times, creating a familiar yet demanding environment for veterans and newcomers alike. Linn Grant’s dominant three-shot victory over Jennifer Kupcho last year set a high bar for performance. The presence of 13 of the top 25 ranked players ensures that the leaderboard will remain competitive throughout all four rounds. With the CME Group Tour Championship on the line, every stroke counts more than usual as players fight to avoid elimination from the season finale.

The absence of Jeeno Thitikul, currently ranked World No. 2, shifts the dynamic of the field slightly but leaves plenty of top-tier talent in play. Nelly Korda’s return from her two-month break is the main storyline, as she seeks that elusive fourth title at Pelican to seal her Hall of Fame legacy. Historical winners Grant and Vu and rising star Lottie Woad are among the contenders.

Play concludes on Sunday, after which the final standings will determine who advances to the CME Group Tour Championship. Australian Golf Digest noted that updates on the money and standings will be available after play is complete on Sunday. The CME Group Tour Championship begins next week in Naples, Florida, featuring the top 60 qualifiers.