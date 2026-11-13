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During his first FedExCup Fall start, Tony Finau triggered a visible shift in PGA Tour gear by gaming the Caliber Golf “hockey stick” putter shaft. Ben Silverman has followed suit with similar gear, prompting a deeper look at how this unique design impacts the stroke. GolfWRX reported that the brand, founded by Tim Wright, created the first fully integrated putting grip and shaft that conforms to the Rules of Golf back in 2018. The design combines a passion for hockey and golf to stabilize the putting stroke, a promise that has helped the brand make its way into PGA Tour bags.

Unwanted wrist breakdown during the stroke is greatly reduced by the rectangular geometry of the gripping area. Consistently launching the ball on its intended line is achieved with a simple shoulder rock when using this shaft. Testing with a Sub 70 Sycamore 010 mallet accentuated the head weight nicely, according to the review from GolfWRX.

Visual Alignment Advantages

The flat sides naturally keep the palms aligned with the putter face. A narrow top edge of the grip offers a golfer an instant visual check. Any twist in the shaft immediately reveals the side walls if the face fails to square to the target line. This visual cue helps players maintain proper setup without overthinking their stance.

Setup requires attention when pairing the shaft with specific heads. Using the Sub 70 Sycamore 010 mallet, the double-bend configuration interacts uniquely with the grip geometry. The design aims to eliminate the guesswork often associated with traditional grips, providing a mechanical advantage for players seeking consistency. Tim Wright’s original vision focused on stabilizing the stroke through this integration, and current tour adoption suggests the method works under pressure.

Why the Trend Matters

The move by Finau and Silverman signals a broader acceptance of non-traditional grips among elite competitors. As demonstrated by Hoatong Li’s recent changes to a Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter, players often tinker more with putters than any other club in the bag. The Caliber Golf shaft offers a different approach to that tinkering by changing the entire feel of the stroke rather than just the head weight or loft. The Caliber Golf shaft allows players to find a rhythm that relies less on hand manipulation and more on body movement.

For the average golfer, the technology promises a way to reduce the mental load during putting. The rectangular shape forces a specific hand position that many find difficult to replicate with standard round grips. While the initial look of the “hockey stick” design drew intrigue, the performance benefits are what keep it in the bag. The stability provided by the grip geometry addresses a common issue where wrists break down under pressure.

Next Steps for the Tour

For the Austin Championship, the PGA Tour enters Austin, Texas, where players will keep testing new equipment while competing for status for a massive 2027 season. The event sets up the revamped 2028 PGA Tour Season, making equipment choices critical for long-term success. Players like Casey Russell, the 2025 Southern Texas PGA Section Champion, are in the field this week to compete at his home course. The Austin Championship provides the next stage for these gear trends to be tested in competitive conditions.