LIV Backer Scraps 2027 League Plan After Player Shortfall

Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

LIV Golf’s dream of a fresh start in 2027 has hit a hard wall. The financial backer behind the league, BC Partners Credit, has decided to scrap plans for a new version of the tour called “LIV 2.0.” The move comes after the group realized they could not secure enough player support to make the venture viable. According to reports, this decision marks a major blow to the league’s survival strategy just as it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The collapse of this plan means the league will likely face liquidation of its assets rather than a reboot. The stakes were high for this proposed revival. Up to $300 million was pledged by BC Partners Credit to finance the new structure. This funding was intended to support at least 10 tournaments with a heavy emphasis on team play and equity for the players. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil had previously touted the equity component as a “second bite of the apple” for golfers looking to build long-term value.

However, the math simply didn’t work without the right talent. Although LIV was thought to have up to 30 players ready to remain with the league, the group lacked the requisite star power to warrant the investment. Public support for the new model was declared by only four players, among them Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale. Ted Goldthorpe, a partner and head of BC Partners Credit, had expressed optimism earlier in the year. Speaking at a Sportico conference in September, he noted, “A lot of the money that was spent created the ecosystem and infrastructure that exists today. We think we can run this in a financially sustainable way because much of that spending went to getting the players, and the players are here.” Those hopes have now faded.

Bankruptcy Court Shifts Focus

The failure of the LIV 2.0 proposal changes the immediate legal landscape for the organization. Jon Rahm’s contract release occurred via a deal set for approval during a Thursday hearing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey. Following the demise of the new funding plan, The Financial Times reported that this hearing will now center on LIV seeking asset liquidation. LIV Golf officials offered no immediate comment when asked about the final decision.

Administrative changes are already underway as the league prepares for the end. On Wednesday, LIV Golf New Jersey submitted a request to change its address within the bankruptcy court. The new site shifts from a New York office to a commercial office property in Claymont, Delaware. This administrative shuffle often precedes the final dissolution of a company’s operations.

The roots of this financial crisis trace back to the league’s launch in 2022 by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The original strategy relied on luring away big names like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and eventually Jon Rahm with signing bonuses of nine figures. Even average players with just one PGA Tour victory received $30 million, exceeding their total career earnings. Originally managed by Greg Norman, the league invested over $5 billion to establish its initial footprint. Despite such massive spending, the financial model became unsustainable after the Public Investment Fund withdrew backing in April, causing the league to file for bankruptcy protection in September.

Other voices in the sport have weighed in on the instability. Lee Westwood, a prominent player who joined LIV at its 2022 inception, addressed the uncertainty this week. He admitted the proposed revamp might still succeed but added, “there hasn’t been anything presented to me that is agreeable for LIV 2.0.” This sentiment reflects the broader hesitation among the player base that ultimately doomed the financing deal.

The Competitive Fallout

The collapse of LIV 2.0 also impacts the broader competitive landscape, particularly regarding international tours. Guy Kinnings, the European tour CEO, has been vocal about the threat LIV posed to the established order. This conflict had previously created eligibility issues for European players in the Ryder Cup.

The exodus of talent has accelerated as the financial backing evaporates. Reports indicate that Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, and Tyrrell Hatton have stated they would no longer stay with LIV. The rival league also lost young talent as the promise of a stable future faded. The timeline for these decisions proved insurmountable for the backers. According to sources, the necessary agreements to proceed were not secured before the deadline for demonstrating sufficient 2027 player support. An attorney representing LIV is anticipated to declare in a Thursday court hearing that the LIV 2.0 proposal is unviable.

The failure of this $300 million injection leaves the league with very few options. The Public Investment Fund had poured more than $5 billion into the project, yet the ecosystem failed to generate the necessary revenue or player commitment to sustain itself without further state funding. With the liquidation hearing set for Thursday, the chapter on LIV Golf as a standalone competitive entity appears to be closing. The focus now shifts entirely to how the remaining assets will be distributed and what happens to the contracts of the dozens of players who signed up during the initial boom years.