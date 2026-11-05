Lee Westwood Declares Unemployment As LIV Golf Struggles

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Professional golf currently offers Lee Westwood no employment. On The Chipping Forecast podcast, the 53-year-old Englishman bluntly admitted his current unemployment. Being a former World No. 1 in this state creates a precarious spot with no tour for the upcoming season. The uncertainty stems from a massive shift in the golf world as LIV Golf attempts to launch a new model called LIV 2.0 without its original funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. While several high-profile players have already left the league, Westwood’s case is unique due to a hard choice tied to a specific date.

Westwood made these comments on the podcast recorded on November 3. This situation is rare for a player who joined the Saudi-backed tour in 2022 and served as co-captain of Majesticks GC. Westwood states that no proposal he favors has been made for the new version as the league changes direction without its primary financial backer. “There’s nothing that’s been presented to me that was agreeable for LIV 2.0,” he told The Straits Times. He has not heard whether he must sign after the deadlines have passed. “There are still a lot of things that would need fine-tuning; deadlines have come and gone, and I’ve heard nothing on whether I have to sign or not,” he said.

The Cost of Rejoining the DP World Tour

Westwood faces a critical deadline to reapply for membership on the DP World Tour. A November 12 deadline requires him to notify the tour if he wishes to play in the 2027 season. However, the price of return is steep for a player who left in 2022. The Straits Times reports that returning would require serving a 10-tournament suspension. Such a suspension prevents him from playing until spring 2027. On the podcast, Westwood made the timeline clear. “I know that if I sign up on the 12th of November, I’ve then got to serve a 10-tournament suspension, which takes me through the South African Open,” he said. The Turkish Airlines Open in early May is likely to be his first game back. The gap is visible to him after he has already reviewed the schedule. “I’ve looked at the schedule, and I feel like the first event I could play in on the DP World Tour will be the Turkish Airlines Open,” he told GolfMagic. Sitting on the sidelines for that long is significant for a player of his age.

The financial pressure to stay in the game has changed for Westwood. During his time on the breakaway tour, he earned a fortune. It would have been foolish for him not to accept the money when it was offered, he admits. “I’ve made a fortune over the last four and a half years,” added Westwood. He says he does not need to play to survive. Yet he still loves the game. This love drives him to wait for the right offer rather than accept the first one he sees.

Analysis: A Veteran’s Calculated Gamble

Westwood’s declaration of unemployment is not a cry for help but a statement of fact based on the current market reality. At 53, he does not have the luxury of waiting forever, but he also does not have the desperation that drives younger players to accept unfavorable terms. The 10-tournament suspension is a massive hurdle that effectively removes him from the competitive scene for half the season. For a player who thrives on competition, sitting out until May 2027 is a significant risk. The fact that he is willing to wait for a better deal suggests he believes the DP World Tour or a future LIV iteration will eventually come to him. The league lost its main financial backer, altering the entire dynamic. As one of the individuals who has walked away from the table, Westwood exerts pressure on the league to finalize terms suitable for veteran stars.

The situation highlights the fragility of the current golf landscape. With Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings ongoing and top players like Ian Poulter departing for personal reasons, the stability of LIV 2.0 is in question. Westwood’s decision to remain unemployed rather than sign an unagreeable contract shows a level of discipline that many in the game lack. He knows his value and is not willing to compromise on the details that would affect his playing time and financial future. The gap in his schedule is wide, but the financial cushion he built allows him to be patient. If the offers do not improve, he may simply retire, leaving a void in the sport that few can fill.

Next Steps on the Calendar

The clock is ticking for Westwood to make a move regarding his tour status. He faces a November 12 decision on whether to rejoin the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. If he signs up on that date, his suspension will take him through the South African Open. The Turkish Airlines Open in early May would be his first potential return to competitive action on that tour. Until then, he remains without a contract or a scheduled tournament. The league has yet to present a deal that meets his expectations, and no new deadlines have been set beyond the November 12 cutoff.