LIV Golf Backer Abandons 2027 League Plans

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The dream of a revived LIV Golf league in 2027 died on Wednesday. BC Partners Credit, the financial backer helping the tour emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has scrapped plans for a new version because it could not secure enough player support. The Financial Times reported the decision on Wednesday, marking a major turning point for the organization that spent over $5 billion trying to reshape professional golf.

Without the necessary roster, the project known as “LIV Golf 2.0” cannot move forward. The financial reality is stark. Up to $300 million was committed by BC Partners Credit to finance the new entity, designed to operate a minimum of 10 tournaments with a strong focus on team play. The deal required specific talent to stay committed, but that critical mass never materialized. According to reports, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing set for Thursday will now pivot to LIV Golf’s pursuit of asset liquidation. LIV Golf failed to promptly respond to phone inquiries regarding the deal’s collapse.

The Financial Fallout and Original Costs

The scale of the failure is massive when looking at the original numbers. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf when it launched in 2022, luring away major stars like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and eventually Jon Rahm with signing bonuses of nine figures. Players with merely a single PGA Tour win, even average ones, received $30 million, exceeding their total career earnings prior to that moment. Greg Norman originally managed the league, which expended over $5 billion during its initial years.

That funding stream dried up after a geopolitical shift. Following the Iran war’s onset by a few months, the Public Investment Fund altered its strategy, declaring it would cease funding LIV Golf post-2026. This withdrawal left the league in a precarious position, forcing the bankruptcy filing on Sept. 8. The attempt to find a new backer in BC Partners Credit was a last-ditch effort to keep the lights on, but the lack of player buy-in killed the plan before it could launch.

The European Tour Ultimatum

Player hesitation was driven by more than just money. While LIV Golf attempted to exit bankruptcy, the European tour issued a devastating ultimatum. The tour declared that individuals joining the proposed LIV 2.0 would bypass membership applications, rendering European players ineligible for the Ryder Cup. This threat removed the incentive for top European talent to risk their standing in the game for a new league that lacked a guaranteed future. The Financial Times noted that the project required enough players—specifically the right players—to stick around for it to work, and that condition simply was not met.

The cancellation of the 2027 league signals the end of the Saudi-funded experiment as a standalone tour. The shift toward liquidation suggests that the assets of the original organization will be sold off to pay creditors rather than reinvested into a new product. For golf fans who watched the league spend billions to recruit the biggest names in the sport, this outcome highlights the difficulty of sustaining a rival tour without deep, long-term commitment from both investors and the players themselves. The $300 million pledge from BC Partners Credit is gone, and the bankruptcy court will now oversee the dismantling of the entity.

Next Steps in Bankruptcy Court

The immediate next step is a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court scheduled for Thursday. The agenda has changed from a reorganization plan to a discussion on liquidating the league’s assets. This proceeding will determine how the remaining value of LIV Golf is distributed among creditors. With the funding for the 2027 season officially withdrawn and the player support missing, the court must now manage the closure of the league’s operations. No new tournaments are planned, and the focus remains entirely on resolving the financial liabilities created by the $5 billion spend over the last four years.