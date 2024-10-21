Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    By the numbers: what goes into the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf ball

    By Mark Townsend,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdNpS_0wFyHZpA00
    Titleist golf ball

    Last week saw the introduction of the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x to the range at the Shriners Children’s Open.

    The ball has been the No. 1 ball in the game since being released at the same TPC Summerlin course in 2000 where Billy Andrade, using the new Pro V1, was a one-shot winner over Phil Mickelson.

    We look at how Titleist continue to make the best performing, most consistent golf ball in the game even better through extensive feedback, research and development, testing, world-class manufacturing technologies and validation by the best players on the planet.

    75+ – The number of associates in Titleist’s R&D team, many of whom have advanced degrees in fields such as chemistry, mechanical engineering, material science, aerodynamics, physics, statistics and mathematics

    2 – The number of Titleist testing centres, one at the Titleist Performance Center at Manchester Lane in Acushnet, Massachusetts and the Titleist Performance Institute in California

    20,000 – The number of data points collected on a typical day which adds up to more than five million per year. Every shot is observed to ensure accuracy

    34 – The number of patents that went into the creation of the original Pro V1 with more than 125 patents having been implemented on subsequent generations of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x

    1500+ – The number of golf ball patents that line the walls of the R&D department

    2500+ – The number of dimple patterns that been designed, manufactured and tested to optimise flight and distance

    90+ – The number of quality checks that every Pro V1 must pass while the dual core Pro V1x must pass more than 120

    97,000 – The number of Pro V1 and Pro V1x models that have been played in competition on the PGA Tour which is more than six times the nearest competitor’s total ball count

    READ MORE: The best new golf balls for 2025The best new golf balls for 2025The best new golf balls for 2025

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    WATCH: An amazingly simple drill to stop the average golfer swaying in the backswing
    Golf3655 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile23 hours ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    WATCH: Top pros share their golfing dreams and nightmares – have you ever had them?
    Golf3651 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy