By the numbers: what goes into the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf ball

Titleist golf ball

Last week saw the introduction of the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x to the range at the Shriners Children’s Open.

The ball has been the No. 1 ball in the game since being released at the same TPC Summerlin course in 2000 where Billy Andrade, using the new Pro V1, was a one-shot winner over Phil Mickelson.

We look at how Titleist continue to make the best performing, most consistent golf ball in the game even better through extensive feedback, research and development, testing, world-class manufacturing technologies and validation by the best players on the planet.

75+ – The number of associates in Titleist’s R&D team, many of whom have advanced degrees in fields such as chemistry, mechanical engineering, material science, aerodynamics, physics, statistics and mathematics

2 – The number of Titleist testing centres, one at the Titleist Performance Center at Manchester Lane in Acushnet, Massachusetts and the Titleist Performance Institute in California

20,000 – The number of data points collected on a typical day which adds up to more than five million per year. Every shot is observed to ensure accuracy

34 – The number of patents that went into the creation of the original Pro V1 with more than 125 patents having been implemented on subsequent generations of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x

1500+ – The number of golf ball patents that line the walls of the R&D department

2500+ – The number of dimple patterns that been designed, manufactured and tested to optimise flight and distance

90+ – The number of quality checks that every Pro V1 must pass while the dual core Pro V1x must pass more than 120

97,000 – The number of Pro V1 and Pro V1x models that have been played in competition on the PGA Tour which is more than six times the nearest competitor’s total ball count

READ MORE: The best new golf balls for 2025The best new golf balls for 2025The best new golf balls for 2025