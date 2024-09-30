Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Shane Lowry taking Troon challenges ‘on the chin’ as he chases second Open title

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Shane Lowry believes he is ready to take whatever is thrown at him “on the chin” after keeping his bid for a second Open title firmly on track on a windswept day at Royal Troon.

    Lowry added a second round of 69 to his opening 66 for a halfway total of seven under par which looked insurmountable due to a strengthening wind causing havoc for the later starters.

    The 2019 winner recovered from a double bogey on the 11th with birdies on the 16th and 18th to hold a two-shot lead over England’s Daniel Brown, the surprise first-round leader battling to a 72.

    Lowry felt he had “done the hard part” on the 11th, named “The Railway” due to the adjacent Glasgow to Ayr trainline, by getting his tee shot in play and finding a good lie in the rough, but was distracted by a cameraman on his second shot and pulled it into the gorse.

    After taking a long, deep breath, Lowry took a penalty drop and hit his fourth shot to around 10 feet to give himself a chance to salvage a bogey, only for his original ball to be found by a spectator.

    That meant it was still in play and, after a long delay while it was determined where he could best take a drop, Lowry hit his approach just short of the green and eventually completed a double-bogey six.

    Former Ryder Cup player David Howell, the on-course commentator with Lowry’s group for Sky Sports, said the spectator who found the ball was “being a little sheepish” when he realised Lowry did not want that to happen, adding: “He’s feeling awful.”

    “I hit a great provisional,” Lowry explained. “The referee asked me going down [the fairway] did I want to find my first one, and I said no. So I assumed that was OK.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ydbt_0vocvd9A00
    Ireland’s Shane Lowry reacts as he plays a shot from the rough on the 11th during day two of The Open at Royal Troon (Owen Humphreys/PA)

    “Then we get down there and somebody had found it, so apparently you have to go and identify it. I thought if you declared it lost before it was found, that you didn’t.

    “[But] I felt like through that whole process of that 20 minutes of seeing where I could drop I felt like I was very calm and composed and really knew that I was doing the right thing.

    “And I felt like Darren [Reynolds, his caddie] did a great job too, he kept telling me we have loads of time, we don’t need to rush this. We just need to do the right thing here.

    “To be honest, I was happy enough leaving there with a six. It wasn’t a disaster. I was still leading the tournament. I have felt quite calm and composed the last couple of days. I’ve felt really in my comfort zone.

    “Sometimes you are in a frame of mind where you get on with it better than other times. This week in my head feels like that, where I think I’m ready to take what comes, take what’s given to me out there.

    “Anything that’s thrown at me, I feel like I’m ready to take it on the chin and move on. I just have to deal with it and try and make the best of it and see where it leads me.

    “I’m pretty happy with how things have gone. The job tomorrow is to try to put myself in a position to win this tournament on Sunday, and that’s what I’ll try and do.

    “If I give myself a chance on Sunday I know I can do it and that’s as good as a position to be in as any.”

    World number one Scottie Scheffler, fellow American Billy Horschel and South Africa’s Dean Burmester were five shots off the lead on two under par, with Jason Day and Xander Schauffele among those on one under.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard takes four-shot lead into British Masters final round
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Classic TV Icon Vernee Watson: A Look Back at Her Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    There Is More To The Tragic Story of Why Famed Actress/Singer Carole Landis Suffered Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Golf Pride launch 007-themed golf grip kit in homage to James Bond’s match with Goldfinger
    Golf36519 hours ago
    Stacy Lewis insists ‘hungry’ United States not feeling pressure at Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy