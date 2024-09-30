Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Open day three: Rory McIlroy supporting leader Shane Lowry after missing the cut

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4m7q_0vocvU9V00

    Shane Lowry had the full support of Rory McIlroy as he sought to turn the halfway lead into a second Open title at Royal Troon.

    While McIlroy made an early exit on 11 over par following rounds of 78 and 75, Lowry mastered the windy conditions to shoot 66 and 69 and forge a two-shot lead over Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and surprise package Dan Brown.

    McIlroy conceded he started thinking about his holiday plans as soon as his faint hopes of making the cut disappeared following a triple-bogey on the fourth, but the world number two will be glued to his television screen to cheer on Lowry over the weekend.

    “I can’t wait to watch,” McIlroy, who partnered Lowry to victory in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April, said.

    “He’s so creative. I think even just watching the coverage the last couple of days, that little sort of squeezy cut that he can hit, especially going out in that front nine, is going to be really helpful to him.

    “He relishes these conditions. He loves playing these conditions. The Open Championship is his favourite tournament in the world. He gets more up for this than anything else.

    “I’m looking forward to cheering him on and hopefully him getting his second Claret Jug.”

    Only 10 players were under par after two testing days at Troon, with world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler poised to challenge for a seventh win of the season on two under, five off the lead.

    McIlroy was one of a number of star names to miss the cut, the Northern Irishman joining US Open conqueror Bryson DeChambeau, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg in making an early exit.

    Shot of the day

    Minutes after thinning his second shot on the ninth into a rough-filled hollow, Jon Rahm produced a perfectly judged pitch to make an unlikely birdie.

    Round of the day

    Justin Rose was one of six players to card a 68 in round two, the 2013 US Open champion amazingly dropping just one shot in 36 holes despite the conditions.

    Quote of the day

    Shane Lowry paused for a moment before delivering an honest answer on his frontrunning skills.

    Statistic of the day

    Golf Digest’s Jamie Kennedy highlights the “open” nature of the championship.

    Easiest hole

    The par-five 16th, which played downwind, was the easiest hole for the second day in succession, yielding two eagles, 58 birdies, 24 bogeys and just one double bogey for an average of 4.792.

    Hardest hole

    The 213-yard par-three fifth hole played the most difficult, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry making three of the 64 bogeys. Just three birdies and five double bogeys resulted in an average of 3.481.

    Selected tee times

    0955 – Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
    1445 – Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
    1505 – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
    1525 – Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester
    1535 – Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
    1545 – Daniel Brown, Shane Lowry

    Weather forecast

    Remaining overcast, very likely staying dry, although with a slight chance for some rain around midday. Further rain likely in mid-afternoon, turning persistent and heavier from late afternoon. Wind lighter than Friday with gusts up to 15mph.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler wins Tour Championship title to claim FedEx Cup and £19m prize
    Golf3652 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    ‘Simple pathway’ to Ryder Cup for Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton – Justin Rose
    Golf3652 days ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    Suzann Pettersen vows ‘hungry’ Europe will respond to Solheim Cup loss
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Golf Pride launch 007-themed golf grip kit in homage to James Bond’s match with Goldfinger
    Golf36519 hours ago
    Stacy Lewis insists ‘hungry’ United States not feeling pressure at Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy