    Rory McIlroy says he was beaten by wind at Troon as hunt for fifth major goes on

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Rory McIlroy’s bid to win a fifth major title will stretch into another decade after he suffered his second worst performance in the Open Championship.

    Five weeks after his heartbreaking loss in the US Open, McIlroy added a second round of 75 to his opening 78 at Royal Troon to finish 11 over par, a single shot better than he managed at Muirfield in 2013.

    The world number two admitted he started thinking about his holiday plans after his outside chance of making the cut disappeared when he covered the first six holes in six over par, including a triple-bogey eight on the fourth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHmfk_0vocvSO300
    Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in the rough on the 4th during day two of The Open at Royal Troon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

    “I got off to the worst start possible today and once I made that eight that was it, 22 holes into the tournament and I’m thinking about where am I going to go on vacation next week,” McIlroy, who last tasted major success in 2014, said.

    “I was not going to shoot four or five under to make the cut. It was a pretty meaningless 14 holes after that but at least I played okay.”

    McIlroy admitted he had failed to handle the windy conditions over the first two days, adding: “The two majors where I have played poorly, the Masters and here, the wind got the better of me on Friday at Augusta and I did not adapt well here at all.

    “I felt pretty uncomfortable over a few shots and that four-hole stretch cost me.”

    Following a dropped a shot on the third, McIlroy ran up a triple-bogey on the fourth after failing to advance his ball more than a few yards from heavy rough, missing the green with his fourth and then chipping into a greenside bunker.

    Further shots went on the fifth and sixth before conditions eased slightly and McIlroy followed seven straight pars with a birdie on the 14th after holing out from a greenside bunker.

    McIlroy could only laugh at that point and did the same on the 16th after hitting himself in the face with his club as he attempted to launch it into the air following a pushed approach to the par five.

    “I feel like I say this every Open Championship, but it’s not as if we only play four events a year,” McIlroy added.

    “We play like 25, so there’s still a few things there’s left to play for. Obviously the majors have come and gone, but (I can) sort of refocus and try to reset for the Olympics, which will be another cool experience and try to play well there.

    “And then again, I’m in contention to try to win both [money list] titles on either side of the Atlantic, so still some things to play for until the end of the year.”

