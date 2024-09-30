Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Early starters make hay as wind drops on day three of Open

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZftb_0vocvQcb00

    Birdies were the order of the day in benign conditions on the third day of The Open as the chasing pack sought to take advantage early on.

    With winds dropping from Friday’s 25mph gusts to a more gentle steady breeze, Royal Troon’s front nine was at its most vulnerable and offered plenty of opportunities.

    South Korea’s Sungjae Im seized the chance with five birdies to turn in 31, the lowest score of the week on the front nine but dropped a shot at the 14th to sit two over.

    That was still nine behind leader Shane Lowry, who was not scheduled to tee off until 3.45pm, when rain was forecast to arrive.

    However, former Masters champion Adam Scott, pipped to the Scottish Open last weekend by home favourite Robert MacIntyre, had four birdies on the front nine to move to one over through 12 holes.

    MacIntyre, who battled back from a nightmare start on Friday to make the cut, had two birdies in his first six holes but bogeyed the 10th and 11th to fall back to five over.

    American John Catlin picked up four shots in six holes to get back to level par and then successfully escaped the notorious Coffin bunker at the Postage Stamp eighth to maintain his position just outside the top 10.

    But not everyone found scoring easy with Darren Fichardt, the first man to tee off at 8.55am, failing to make a birdie in a round of 80.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler wins Tour Championship title to claim FedEx Cup and £19m prize
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy overcomes club break to card 67 in ‘rollercoaster’ Wentworth start
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Shane Lowry: My heart goes out to families of the victims of the Grenfell fire
    Golf3652 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile10 hours ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson18 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz20 hours ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy