Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Open day four: Justin Rose and Dan Brown eyeing history books

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWzZP_0vocvIo100

    England’s Justin Rose and Dan Brown had history in their sights on what promised to be a thrilling final day of the 152nd Open Championship.

    Rose and Brown were part of a six-way tie for second behind American Billy Horschel at Royal Troon, with the top 24 players separated by just six shots on a highly-congested leaderboard.

    A second major title for Rose would come 4,053 days after he won the 2013 US Open at Merion, breaking the previous record of 4,026 days set by Julius Boros in winning the US Open in 1952 and 1963.

    World number 272 Brown would be the lowest ranked major champion since Ben Curtis won the 2003 Open when ranked 396th. Curtis was also making his major debut at Sandwich, with Brown only securing his first appearance thanks to a birdie on the last hole of a 36-hole qualifier at West Lancs.

    Brown held the outright lead until an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th but a third round of 73 left him just a shot behind Horschel, who scrambled his way to an astounding 69 in wet and windy conditions to finish four under par.

    That gave the 37-year-old a slender lead over six players, with Brown and Rose joined on three under by US PGA champion Xander Schauffele and a trio of players who had exploited ideal early conditions.

    South African Thriston Lawrence, who teed off more than three hours before the final group, carded a superb 65 to set a clubhouse target later matched by Sam Burns (65) and Russell Henley (66).

    As the weather took a significant turn for the worse, they steadily climbed the leaderboard to end the day in a tie for second, with world number one Scottie Scheffler ominously poised another stroke behind.

    Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who took a two-shot lead into the third round, struggled to a 77 to fall three shots off the pace in pursuit of his second Open title.

    Shot of the day

    Si Woo Kim made a hole-in-one on the 17th in ideal conditions earlier in the day, but six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo and Dame Laura Davies both felt Scheffler’s 3-wood to three feet was even better back into the teeth of the wind.

    Round of the day

    Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns both shot 65 in the good early conditions, but Horschel’s 69 in the worst of the weather was sensational.

    Quote of the day

    “Sadistically enjoyable” was Justin Rose’s memorable description of Saturday’s conditions.

    Statistic of the day

    Top statistician Justin Ray highlights the improbable rise of Sam Burns, who headed into the final round in a tie for second.

    Easiest hole

    The par-five fourth was the easiest hole for the first time, yielding 28 birdies, eight bogeys and just two double bogeys for an average of 4.800.

    Hardest hole

    The 504-yard 11th played the most difficult, with just two birdies, 30 bogeys, four double bogeys, four triple bogeys and a nine from Joaquin Niemann resulting in an average of 4.662.

    Selected tee times

    1335 – Matthew Jordan, Justin Thomas
    1345 – Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
    1355 – Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Brown
    1405 – Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
    1415 – Russell Henley, Sam Burns
    1425 – Thriston Lawrence, Billy Horschel

    Weather forecast

    Dry with some brighter spells developing and only a very slight chance of a light shower. Winds gusting between 18-22mph from 10am onwards.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler wins Tour Championship title to claim FedEx Cup and £19m prize
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Classic TV Icon Vernee Watson: A Look Back at Her Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    There Is More To The Tragic Story of Why Famed Actress/Singer Carole Landis Suffered Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Golf Pride launch 007-themed golf grip kit in homage to James Bond’s match with Goldfinger
    Golf36519 hours ago
    Stacy Lewis insists ‘hungry’ United States not feeling pressure at Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy