Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Third time lucky for Si Woo Kim as he aces 17th hole at Royal Troon

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdadt_0vocvHvI00

    South Korea’s Si Woo Kim gained his revenge on Royal Troon’s 17th hole in the third round with the first ace in Open history on the par three and the longest in major history.

    Kim’s two previous attempts playing the 238-yard penultimate hole had resulted in a double bogey and a bogey but he arrived on the tee having birdied the 16th, his first since the short Postage Stamp eighth, but at seven over for the tournament.

    He landed his tee shot short of the green and as it rolled up it tracked all the way to hole.

    “My caddie told me ‘You’d better hit hard with a three-iron’ so I did and as soon as I made good contact I see the ball over the fringe (thinking) ‘That must be maybe inside 20 feet’,” he said.

    “Then people are yelling at me as I didn’t realise the ball went in. It was amazing. I had plenty of holes-in-one in my life, maybe over 10 times, but I think this is the most memorable hole-in-one because it’s a major and The Open and I was having a hard time on the front nine.

    “I was feeling terrible about my shots (at the hole) the last couple of days. I made double Thursday and I made three-putt again yesterday: finally I got the hole-in-one, so I think I like it now.”

    The tradition after an ace is to buy drinks for everyone but Kim was not aware of that.

    “I’ve got to buy Korean barbecue but it’s not my country so maybe I get fish and chips for my team,” he added.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Why the Ping G430 LST was the most popular driver at the Presidents Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in Wentworth play-off to claim dramatic win
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy