    Mixed emotions as Justin Rose secures share of second at the Open

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Justin Rose admitted to having mixed emotions after his bid to become the first Englishman to win the Open since 1992.

    Sir Nick Faldo was the last but all week, Rose’s name has been close to the top of the leaderboard and he began the day just one off the lead.

    He went to the turn in 33 on the final day, twice briefly holding the lead, but he was overpowered by Xander Schauffele over the back nine with his American playing partner posting 31 to his 34.

    By the time the pair reached the last, Rose knew Schauffele’s lead was unassailable but a 15-foot birdie putt had the 43-year-old punching the air as he secured a share of second.

    “I was gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today,” he said after posting a 67 to finish seven under, two behind the winner.

    “I won second place, I won points, I won prizes, FedExCup points, all that stuff too. At that point, you’re being a professional.

    “Then I walk 10 steps later and I’m choking back tears.

    “But in terms of how I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there. I’m super proud of how I competed.

    “The deal I made with myself today was to come off with no regrets.

    “Obviously, I’ll have a few more chances but you know that this was a great opportunity and you want to walk off the golf course going ‘Yeah, I didn’t squander that’.

    “But I felt super comfortable out there, which the fact that I haven’t really been in contention much this year, that gives me a lot of heart.”

    Rose had to come through final qualifying to be able to play at Royal Troon but his second-place finish will ensure he does not have to do that next year at Royal Portrush.

    He has three top 10s and four missed cuts in his last seven majors, including a joint sixth at May’s US PGA – which was also won by Schauffele.

    That has given the Ryder Cup winner the belief he can compete at the highest level against the young guns for some time longer.

    “The PGA Championship at Valhalla on a golf course that probably shouldn’t suit me that well – a bomber’s paradise – I got myself right in the mix there until a couple of late bogeys but I was in the hunt right there as well, back nine Sunday,” he added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITd0Q_0vocvAkD00
    Rose believes he can still contend in the biggest events (Owen Humphreys/PA)

    “Two major championships this year – strongest fields in golf. They’ve been my two best weeks.

    “That’s what I’m gunning for. That’s what I’m working hard for, is to have these big-time moments in my career.

    “I felt like Rome (for the Ryder Cup) was one of them a few months back. I put that up there in terms of what it meant to me, in terms of what I’m looking for toward the end of my career.”

