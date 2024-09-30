Thriston Lawrence holds narrow lead midway through final round at the 152nd Open

South African Thriston Lawrence held a narrow lead midway through the final round as the 152nd Open headed for a thrilling climax at Royal Troon.

American Billy Horschel started the day with a slender advantage, but with the top 24 players separated by just six shots it was no surprise that the last major of the year remained up for grabs with nine holes to play.

A birdie on the first gave Horschel the ideal start, but a bogey on the third allowed England’s Justin Rose to take over top spot thanks to birdies on the second and fourth.

Horschel also birdied the fourth and sixth to get back in front, only for Rose to birdie the eighth -playing just 100 yards in the final round – and Horschel to drop a shot at the same hole after failing to get up and down from a bunker.

Playing alongside Horschel, Lawrence was reaping the rewards for an attacking approach and birdied the third, fourth, seventh and ninth to edge a shot in front of Rose on seven under par.

Horschel and US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele were two shots off the lead, with Russell Henley on four under and Shane Lowry another stroke back.

Lowry, who held a two-shot lead at the halfway stage before struggling to a 77 on Saturday, had dropped a shot on the third but responded with four birdies in the next five holes, including from 55 feet on the fifth.

World number one Scottie Scheffler had been within two of the lead until amazingly four-putting the ninth for a double bogey.