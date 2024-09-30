Xander Schauffele wins Open Championship to claim his second major of year

Xander Schauffele won his second major in three months in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon to complete an American clean sweep of the game’s biggest titles.

Schauffele carded a flawless closing 65 to finish nine under par, two shots clear of overnight leader Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, who had threatened to become the first English winner of the Claret Jug since 1992.

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who held the lead after 11 holes of the final round, finished a shot further back in fourth following a 68.

Schauffele, who registered a major record of 21 under par to win the US PGA at Valhalla in May, is the first player to win two majors in a year since Brooks Koepka in 2018.