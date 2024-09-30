Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Xander Schauffele wins Open Championship to claim his second major of year

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laPfA_0vocv7BH00

    Xander Schauffele won his second major in three months in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon to complete an American clean sweep of the game’s biggest titles.

    Schauffele carded a flawless closing 65 to finish nine under par, two shots clear of overnight leader Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, who had threatened to become the first English winner of the Claret Jug since 1992.

    South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who held the lead after 11 holes of the final round, finished a shot further back in fourth following a 68.

    Schauffele, who registered a major record of 21 under par to win the US PGA at Valhalla in May, is the first player to win two majors in a year since Brooks Koepka in 2018.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard takes four-shot lead into British Masters final round
    Golf3652 days ago
    Heartbreak for Rory McIlroy as Rasmus Hojgaard wins Irish Open
    Golf3652 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery after injury-hit 2024
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    No regrets: Suzann Pettersen candid following Europe’s Solheim Cup defeat
    Golf3652 days ago
    Golf Pride launch 007-themed golf grip kit in homage to James Bond’s match with Goldfinger
    Golf36519 hours ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy