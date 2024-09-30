Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Xander Schauffele savours ‘best round’ of his life after winning the 152nd Open

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Xander Schauffele savoured the “best round” of his life after sealing victory in the 152nd Open in flawless fashion at Royal Troon.

    Two months after making his major breakthrough in the US PGA Championship at Valhalla, Schauffele carded a bogey-free 65 to finish nine under par, two shots ahead of Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

    “At the very tip top, the best round I’ve played,” Schauffele said when asked to rate his final round.

    The Olympic champion began the day a shot behind Horschel but birdied the sixth and seventh in a front nine of 34 and picked up further shots on the 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th to succeed compatriot Brian Harman as Open champion and complete an American clean sweep of the majors this season.

    “It’s an honour, I’ve always dreamt of doing it,” Schauffele added.

    “That walk up 18 truly is the coolest with the yellow leaderboards and the fans and the standing ovation. It really is one of the coolest feelings I’ve ever had in my life.

    “I got chills walking down and quickly had to zap myself back into focus because the tournament wasn’t over yet. I can’t wait to enjoy this with my family.”

    Schauffele had previously suffered a reputation of being a player who struggled to close out big tournaments, but felt his victory at Valhalla in May stood him in good stead in South Ayrshire.

    “It was hard. It was very difficult,” he said. “I think winning the first one helped me a lot today on the back nine.

    “I had some feeling of calmness come through. It was very helpful on what has been one of the hardest back nines I’ve ever played in a tournament.

    “It’s a dream come true to win two majors in one year. It took me forever just to win one and to have two now is something else.

    “It means a lot, it’s something all of us play for. It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet and I can’t wait to sit back and have a moment with this Claret Jug.”

    Schauffele said he had yet to decide what to drink out of the famous trophy, adding: “I’m just curious to see what my dad is going to pick as a first drink to drink out of this.

    “He’s going to have to figure out what he wants to put in there because he’s taking the first gulp out of it.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Classic TV Icon Vernee Watson: A Look Back at Her Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Golf Pride launch 007-themed golf grip kit in homage to James Bond’s match with Goldfinger
    Golf36519 hours ago
    Stacy Lewis insists ‘hungry’ United States not feeling pressure at Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy