Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    The Open: Xander Schauffele lets father Stefan take first drink from Claret Jug

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Xander Schauffele gave his father Stefan the honour of choosing what to drink from the Claret Jug following his nerveless victory in the 152nd Open Championship.

    Schauffele carded a flawless closing 65 at Royal Troon to finish nine under par, two shots clear of overnight leader Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, who had threatened to become the first English winner of the Claret Jug since 1992.

    South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who held the lead after 11 holes of the final round before Schauffele’s decisive run of four birdies in six holes, finished a shot further back in fourth following a 68.

    “I just can’t wait to drink out of it,” Schauffele said as he cradled the Claret Jug. “It really is a dream come true to be holding this.

    “I have my whole family and most of my team here. I’m just curious to see what my dad is going to pick as a first drink to drink out of this.

    “He’s going to have to figure out what he wants to put in there because he’s taking the first gulp out of it.”

    Rose admitted he had mixed emotions after twice briefly holding the lead before his only bogey of the day on the 12th left him with too much ground to make up.

    “I was gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there,” the 43-year-old said after a closing 67.

    “I won second place, I won points, I won prizes, FedExCup points, all that stuff too. At that point, you’re being a professional. Then I walk 10 steps later and I’m choking back tears.

    “But in terms of how I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there. I’m super proud of how I competed.”

    Shot of the day

    Schauffele was the only player in the final round to birdie the dangerous 11th thanks to his stunning approach.

    Round of the day

    Schauffele carded a flawless 65, the lowest round of the day by two shots, to claim the Claret Jug.

    Quote of the day

    Statistic of the day

    Top statistician Justin Ray highlights the exalted company Schauffele is now keeping.

    Easiest hole

    The par-five seventh was the easiest hole for the first time, a total of 31 birdies, 40 pars and just nine bogeys resulting in an average of 3.725.

    Hardest hole

    The 10th hole played the most difficult with just three birdies, 35 bogeys and five double bogeys leading to an average of 4.525.

    When is the next major championship?

    The 89th Masters will be held from April 10-13, 2025 at Augusta National in Georgia.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler wins Tour Championship title to claim FedEx Cup and £19m prize
    Golf3652 days ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy