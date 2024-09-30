Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Aaron Rai cashes in on rival’s collapse to claim maiden PGA Tour title

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5S1o_0vocv3eN00

    Aaron Rai claimed his first PGA Tour title as he made the most of a late collapse from Max Greyserman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Englishman, who carded a closing 64 to finish on 18-under-par and two shots clear, trailed by four shots midway through the back nine at Greensboro.

    Greyserman, who finished second in his previous start at the 3M Open, looked on course to go one better when he holed his second shot to eagle the 13th to reach 21-under-par.

    But he drove out of bounds and took four to get down from the front of the green for an eight at the par four 14th, following a birdie at the next hole with four putts on the par three 16th to all but end his hopes.

    Rai, who started the rain-lengthened final day of at least 36 holes two shots off the lead, moved into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine.
    He added another on the 12th and completed the job with a three on the last.

    Matt Kuchar, who led at halfway after a pair of 64s, did not officially finish after driving at the final hole and opting to come back to finish on Monday as play was suspended due to darkness.

    Needing a win to continue his run as the only player to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs every year since their inception in 2007, Kuchar slipped back to a tie for 12th – nine strokes off the pace.

    France’s Victor Perez held on to the final qualifying spot as Ryo Hisatsune finished in a tie for third when needing a second-place finish to move above him.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard takes four-shot lead into British Masters final round
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    Matteo Manassero takes three-shot lead into final round at Wentworth
    Golf3652 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Ryder Cup captaincy would be ‘huge honour’ but Justin Rose focused on playing
    Golf3652 days ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy