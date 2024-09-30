Open in App
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs

    By News Desk,

    2 days ago

    Rory McIlroy hopes to use the next three weeks to “change the narrative” of his season as he bids to win the FedEx Cup title for a record-extending fourth time.

    McIlroy has won twice worldwide this season but is all too aware of letting other chances slip through his fingers, most painfully in the US Open at Pinehurst and the Olympic Games in Paris.

    As a result, the 35-year-old heads into the first play-off event – the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind – almost 3,500 points behind Scottie Scheffler, the world number one having won six times on the PGA Tour before securing Olympic gold at Le Golf National.

    “I certainly don’t want to sit up here and belittle my achievements at all this year and what I’ve done, but at the same time I expect a certain standard from myself,” McIlroy said.

    “I’ve won a couple of times. I’ve had an opportunity to win a few more times than that and haven’t been able to get over the line. So I would have liked to have added a couple more to that win column.

    “But as I said, there’s still three tournaments left in this PGA Tour season. I think I’ve actually got eight or nine tournaments left this year, but three on the PGA Tour to turn an okay season into a very good one.

    “I think when the bulk of the season has come and gone and you’ve got this opportunity of three weeks to really, I guess, flip the script a little bit or change the narrative and what that season means, I think that’s a motivating factor and part of the reason that I’ve probably played well in the play-offs for the last three years.”

    Asked if he needed to do anything different to get rid of the “nearly man” tag he gave himself after the Olympics, McIlroy added: “I just have to finish off tournaments better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdu0o_0vocv2le00
    Rory McIlroy was in contention at the Olympics before a costly double bogey on the 15th hole in the final round (John Walton/PA)

    “There’s been glimpses where I have done it, like Quail Hollow (at the Wells Fargo Championship), for example. But obviously the US Open, Olympics.

    “I feel like this year and maybe the last couple years I’ve just found a way to hit the wrong shot at the wrong time. That might go into preparation and trying to practice a little more under pressure at home.

    “You go through these things in golf and you go through these little challenges and you just have to try to figure out a way to get through it and my challenge right now is that.

    “It’s really good but not quite good enough to take home the silverware. It’s just something I’m having to work through.”

