Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Hideki Matsuyama finds passport to share of halfway lead

    By News Desk,

    2 days ago

    Hideki Matsuyama and Denny McCarthy found their touch on the greens as they took the halfway lead in the FedEx St Jude Championship.

    Matsuyama – without his regular caddy and coach after their passports were stolen in London – recovered from finding the water on the short fourth hole to fire a 64, McCarthy going one better after holing three birdie putts from 25 feet or longer.

    They moved to 11-under par at a sweltering TPC Southwind in Memphis, the opening leg of the end-of-season FedEx Cup play-offs, to sit one ahead of Sam Burns who went out in 29 en route to a 63.

    FedEx rankings leader and world number one Scottie Scheffler carded three late birdies in a 65 which leaves him on nine-under-par, one ahead of Justin Rose – who shot a second successive 66 – and American Nick Dunlap.

    “It’s just nice to have a clean card,” said Scheffler said. “No bogeys, did a good job of having some nice up-and-downs to kind of keep the momentum and the round going.”

    With only the top 50 in the rankings reaching the second leg of the playoffs, the BMW Championship in Colorado, defending FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland moved into a qualifying spot as he moved to seven-under-par with a 63 after working on swing changes.

    “I made a conscious effort to try to cut the ball more,” said the Norwegian. “When I did that, I ruined a relationship that happens in my swing that makes it really difficult for me to control the face coming down.

    “So now it’s just kind of me learning from that. I know exactly what happens because I’ve gotten myself measured, and now it’s just kind of a process of getting back to where I was.”

    Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre is alongside Hovland on seven-under-par after a 66 with English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Aaron Rai both two shots further back, one better than Tommy Fleetwood.

    But Rory McIlroy failed to recover from an early double bogey as he shot a second-round 73 to sit 12 shots off the pace.

    Jordan Spieth had two double bogeys on par threes in a 75 and is struggling to make the cut for the next event.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scottie Scheffler opens five-shot lead with strong finish
    Golf3652 days ago
    Hole in one helps Chris Kirk to flying start in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard takes four-shot lead into British Masters final round
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler caps fine season as we look where men’s game is going in 2025
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy hopes match with DeChambeau and Koepka ‘sign of things to come’
    Golf3652 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton rues missed par putt after opening round of British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Tyrrell Hatton optimistic an end to the schism in men’s golf is edging closer
    Golf3652 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title
    Golf3652 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Stacy Lewis insists ‘hungry’ United States not feeling pressure at Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Former Ryder Cup captain Brian Huggett dies aged 87
    Golf3652 days ago
    USA build record-breaking 6-2 lead over Europe after opening day of Solheim Cup
    Golf3652 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy