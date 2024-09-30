Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    Charley Hull takes one-shot lead after opening day of Women’s Open

    By News Desk,

    2 days ago

    Charley Hull’s bid to go one better than last year at the AIG Women’s Open got off to an excellent start as a birdie on the final hole carried her into the lead after the first round.

    A runner-up at Walton Heath 12 months ago, Hull defied chilly and gusty conditions at the Old Course at St Andrews as she signed for a five-under 67 after finishing with a flourish.

    Hull was initially wayward with just three greens in regulation in her opening eight holes but she gradually gained in fluency and a birdie on the ninth meant she was in credit at the turn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrZev_0vocuvtd00
    Charley Hull defied challenging conditions at St Andrews (Steve Welsh/PA)

    Four more birdies on the back nine followed, including on the final hole thanks to a fine chip and putt, to give her a one-shot advantage over world number one Nelly Korda and China’s Ruoning Yin.

    “I would take that 100 per cent,” she said, after a round that ended just before 7:30pm on Thursday. “I’m happy with that score, and I’m just looking forward to going out tomorrow and being patient again.

    “I was watching it on the TV when I saw the scores, and I thought, how is (Yin) four-under-par? That was an unbelievable score. To go out there, shoot five-under, play pretty solid, it was a lot of fun.

    “I’d say the last three holes were a bit easier. (The wind) dropped. But making the turn it was really, really strong. It was very strong. It got really cold there as well.

    “I’ve always been patient, and I hit some great, great shots. I’m obviously on home soil, so it’s great to see people out there. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m just going to enjoy every minute of it.”

    Hull, who is chasing a first major title this week after three runners-up finishes, was in elite company on Thursday in a playing group with Korda and world number two and defending champion Lilia Vu.

    Despite the evening gloom, Hull was wearing sunglasses in the closing stages when not playing a shot, admitting she did so to shield her eyes from the wind.

    “I know it sounds silly, but my nose and my eyes just water all the time,” the 28-year-old from Kettering added. “So whenever I put my glasses on, it stops them watering.

    “Even though it’s not sunny, it may look silly, but that’s the reason why. I was thinking ‘people must think I’m like a right idiot’, but it’s because they were stopping the wind.”

    Vu is among half a dozen players who carded 69 while Hull’s English compatriot Georgia Hall registered 71, with just 17 of the 144-strong field breaking a level-par 72 on a challenging day.

    “It’s definitely some of the toughest conditions I’ve ever played in, for sure,” Hall said. “You couldn’t even read the greens because you had to think about where the wind was actually going.

    “It was probably the windiest I’ve ever played in. It was a struggle for sure, mentally such a battle.”

    After her 72, English amateur Lottie Woad said: “Growing up in England, I’m used to playing in the wind. I played a lot over the summer. It definitely helps that I have that experience and know how to play it.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Harry Callahan
    1d ago
    FLASH: Columbus discovers America!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard takes four-shot lead into British Masters final round
    Golf3652 days ago
    Charley Hull told by 58-year-old major champ: "I'd love to take you out"
    golfmagic.com2 days ago
    United States win Solheim Cup despite brave European fightback
    Golf3652 days ago
    Photo Of Pete Rose The Day Before His Death Emerges
    The Spun2 days ago
    Lydia Ko adds Women’s Open title to Olympic gold with victory at St Andrews
    Golf3652 days ago
    Pre-event favourite Tyrrell Hatton shines on day two at Betfred British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery after injury-hit 2024
    Golf3652 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36515 hours ago
    Rory McIlroy out to ‘change the narrative’ of season in FedEx Cup play-offs
    Golf3652 days ago
    Niklas Norgaard survives late wobble to win British Masters
    Golf3652 days ago
    Europe forced to dig deep as United States retain Solheim Cup control
    Golf3652 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hideki Matsuyama stages late comeback to win FedEx St Jude Championship
    Golf3652 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sir Nick Faldo: LIV Golf ‘an island’ and should continue to play its own tour
    Golf3652 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Alex Cora is strongly supporting former Red Sox pitcher in quest for NL award
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile9 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy