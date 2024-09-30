Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf365

    I used to hate it – Daniel Brown discovers love for links golf at perfect time

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Surprise Open leader Daniel Brown admits he used to hate links golf but has learned to love the game again and his major debut proved it.

    The Northallerton golfer shot a bogey-free 65 with a birdie at the last lifting him to six under, a shot ahead of 2019 champion Shane Lowry.

    But having played hundreds of rounds on courses similar to Royal Troon as an amateur he lost all interest in links golf.

    “I used to hate it. As an amateur you play it all the time and you get fed up of hitting good shots and ending up in pot bunkers,” he said.

    “I’ve found since I’ve not been playing links golf too much I’ve enjoyed it more.

    “I was nervous on the first tee, obviously, being in my first major, but I hit a few nice shots early doors, so I got settled into the round pretty quick.”

    However, having outscored the world’s best the 29-year-old is trying to stay grounded.

    Asked if he would find it difficult to sleep with his name top of the leaderboard he added: “I have done in the past but I know there are still 54 holes left and a long way to go.

    “I don’t think I’ll struggle to sleep tonight after that late finish.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSzqL_0vocV6RG00
    England’s Daniel Brown enjoyed a fine day at Royal Troon (Jane Barlow/PA)

    “I’m going to try and keep my feet on the ground and take on the job again tomorrow.”

    Brown is a second-year DP World Tour pro and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Tour.

    However, he had to come through final qualifying at West Lancashire Golf Club near Liverpool earlier this month.

    “Obviously it was huge. You don’t realise how big it is going to be,” said the world number 272, who is playing with what he described as a “niggle in his back”.

    “I went into West Lancs knowing I was in the PGA Tour event in America in Lake Taho or playing in The Open so it was a win-win for me, I was either playing in America or playing here.”

    Brown went out in the day’s penultimate group and his birdie putt at the last finally dropped at 9.33pm but although he was tied for the lead coming down the 18th most of the spectators had already headed for home.

    He tees off at 11.04am on Friday and is expecting to see a few more people then.

    “Friday might be a little bit busier than maybe it was going to be but it will be nice to have a proper major, Open Championship tomorrow.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Billy Horschel sorry for ‘generational talent’ Rory McIlroy after Wentworth win
    Golf3652 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Sports Rich List: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler among sport’s top 15 off-field earners
    Golf36516 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy