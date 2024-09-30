Open in App
    Struggling Tiger Woods set to miss Open cut as Shane Lowry moves into lead

    By News Desk,

    3 days ago

    Tiger Woods was headed for a third straight missed cut in the Open as Ireland’s Shane Lowry continued his bid for a second Claret Jug on day two at Royal Troon.

    Woods had targeted a second round in the mid-60s to “get something going on the weekend” following an opening 79, but that quickly looked a forlorn hope despite better conditions for the early starters.

    A clumsy chip from right of the green on the second led to a double bogey and the 15-time major champion slumped to 11 over par when he was unable to save par from a bunker on the fifth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dj3JW_0vocUygW00
    Tiger Woods failed to save par from a greenside bunker on the fifth as he headed for a missed cut in the 152nd Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

    Woods made a record 24th consecutive cut in the Masters in April but shot 82 and 77 over the weekend at Augusta National and made early exits from the US PGA Championship and US Open.

    The 48-year-old admitted at Pinehurst he remains stuck between practising more to gain competitive sharpness and being concerned about suffering yet another injury which would rule him out of any action.

    “It’s pick your poison, right?” Woods said. “Play a lot with the potential of not playing, or not playing and fight being not as sharp.”

    At the other end of the leaderboard, 2019 winner Lowry moved into the outright lead thanks to a birdie from nine feet on the first and another from tap-in range on the par-five fourth.

    In the first group out at 6.35am, Germany’s Marcel Siem had threatened to charge through the field as he made five birdies in his first eight holes, but a bogey on the ninth was followed by four more on the back nine.

    Siem had to settle for a second round of 71 to remain two over par, although that was comfortably inside the early projected cut mark of four over.

    World number two Rory McIlroy had to wait until 3.10pm before he could attempt to rectify the damage of an opening 78 and try to salvage his already-slim hopes of ending a decade-long major drought.

    Two-time Open champion Ernie Els withdrew before his 7.19am tee time citing a back injury, the 54-year-old having shot 82 on Thursday.

    Mickey
    22h ago
    The Open is in July wtf is this article doing now?
    the truth
    1d ago
    Tiger would have been the GOAT. but because he was a. HO. he needs to retire he is finished everyone understands that but him evidently!!
